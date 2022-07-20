'Glad to Have a President Who Can Ride a Bicycle': Buttigieg Responds to Questions About Biden's Mental State

Secretary of Transport Pete Buttigieg responded to questions about President Biden’s mental state during a July 19 committee hearing on infrastructure.

After a series of infrastructure-related questions, Troy Nehls, a Republican congressman from Texas’ 22 congressional district, asked Buttigieg to “describe America” in one word, prompting the transport secretary to reply, “Home.”

Nehls then pointed to a printed image of Biden and a quote below that reads: “AMERICA CAN BE DEFINED IN A SINGLE WORD: AWDSMFAFOOTHIMAAAFOOTAFOOTWHSCUSEME.”

In this clip of the exchange, Nehls says, “[Biden] shakes hands with ghosts and imaginary people. He falls off bicycles.”

Nehls goes on to ask Buttigieg whether the secretary had discussed removing Biden from the presidency using the 25th amendment.

“First of all, I’m glad to have a President who can ride a bicycle,” Buttigieg replies. “I will look beyond the insulting nature of that question.”

Nehls’ allotted question time shortly runs out thereafter and he is denied extra time. Credit: House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure via Storyful