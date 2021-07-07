'Glacier' of Sea Foam Pushed Onshore by Tropical Storm Elsa in Clearwater, Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa pushed ashore masses of sea foam in Clearwater, Florida, on July 7, as the storm moved inland.

Footage shared by the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department shows a “glacier” of sea foam moving under Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach.

The National Hurricane Center reported on the afternoon of July 7 that the storm was moving inland, and weakening over northern Florida. Credit: Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department via Storyful