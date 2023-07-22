Glacier Ice building in Northern California a 'total loss' after fire

Marysville's historic Glacier Ice building was destroyed after a fire that sparked Friday afternoon. Marysville Fire Chief Kylle Heggstrom said the fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. The Glacier Ice building caught fire and was deemed a total loss. It is also expected that crews will be at the scene until sometime Saturday. The Marysville Police Department said 9th Street east of B Street, and Chestnut Street south of the Glacier Ice building is shut down because of the fire.