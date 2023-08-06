Glacial Dam Outburst Causes Record Flooding in Juneau
Record flooding was recorded around the Mendenhall River, near Juneau International Airport, Alaska, on Saturday, August 5, the local National Weather Service (NWS) said.
In a warning posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, NWS Juneau warned of “debris in water and submerged streets around Mendenhall Lake and River”.
Footage posted on X by Juneau city clerk Beth McEwen shows debris floating in Mendenhall River, close to Juneau International Airport.
The flooding of the Mendenhall River and Lake stemmed from a glacial dam outburst flood from Suicide Basin, the NWS said.
Local officials said at least one structure had been destroyed and advised “residents of Marion Drive [to] evacuate overnight due to concerns of potential bank failure that could result in quick overnight land wasting.”
Speaking to KTOO, in reference to record flooding in 2011, local NWS meteorologist Nicole Ferrin said, “There is no comparison […] We’re two feet over our last record.” Credit: Beth McEwen via Storyful