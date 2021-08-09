Gizelle Bryant Recalls Being 'Genuinely Nice' to Mia Thornton and Getting Unexpected Reaction
PLUS: Gizelle says she needs to get to know Mia without Wendy screaming at her and Karen whispering in her ear
PLUS: Gizelle says she needs to get to know Mia without Wendy screaming at her and Karen whispering in her ear
The Raptors are reportedly listening to offers, but it seems unlikely Pascal Siakam will be on the move.
Hockey Canada will hand the keys to Jon Cooper in search of a third consecutive Olympic gold medal.
Taking advantage of the new rules which allow NCAA athletes to capitalize on their likeness, the Panthers have signed University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King to an endorsement contract.
There was no shortage of Raptors news to unpack over the weekend.
The Colorado Rockies said a fan suspected of repeatedly yelling a racial slur at Florida outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually hollering at “Dinger,” the club's mascot.
For all the talk of tightened purse strings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England's biggest clubs have had no problem splashing the cash this summer.
Canada has not played at home since Oct. 15, 2019, when it defeated the U.S. 2-0 in CONCACAF Nations League play.
On the heels of a disappointing season, Carter Hart's major payday will have to wait.
Thomas may be feeling attacked by the Saints after a report surfaced that he'd ignored the team's calls during the offseason.
These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.
The Tokyo Games have provided Beijing a preview of hosting an Olympics during a pandemic.
The world’s most exciting soccer league returns on August 13. Will Manchester City successfully defend its Premier League title, or will there be a new name on the trophy come summer 2022?
With a few consecutive wins under her belt, Amanda Anisimova feels like she's hitting her stride at the National Bank Open. The 19-year-old American advanced to the second round of the women's tournament in Montreal on Monday after her opponent, Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic, retired with Anisimova leading 6-1, 4-3. Anisimova said she feels like she is in a groove after advancing to the main draw in Montreal through the qualifying tournament. "I think it was good that I got a couple ma
The Washington Mystics star spoke on Monday about her ongoing return from two back surgeries and how the former Washington Wizards guard helped in her rehab process.
Newly acquired forward Precious Achiuwa says he will do whatever it takes to help the Toronto Raptors win. Asked what he brings to the table, the six-foot-nine 235-pounder replied: "Winning. Just a winning mentality." "Doing whatever it takes to win basketball games," he added. "Rebounding. Guarding multiple positions. Creating offence for my teammates with screens, pick-and-rolls. Passing the ball. Just whatever it takes to win basketball games. Getting loose balls. "For me, it's all about winn
The New York Rangers locked up their goaltender of the future Monday by agreeing to re-sign Igor Shesterkin to a four-year contract. The 25-year-old Shesterkin was a restricted free agent who went 16-14-3 last season in taking over the starting duties following Henrik Lundqvist's departure. Terms of Shesterkin’s deal weren’t announced, but both The New York Post and TSN.ca reported the contract was worth $22.666 million. The amount would make Shesterkin’s annual average salary of $5.666 million
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry can only hope his players display the same spirit on the field that he brings to meetings and practices. The word “energy” comes up constantly when players talk about Barry. Cornerback Jaire Alexander tells a story that exemplifies Barry’s approach. Barry, 51, was discussing tackling techniques during a meeting when he gave an impromptu demonstration by hitting the ground and essentially tackling the air. “It was amazin
Elena Delle Donne had two back surgeries within a year and credited Russell Westbrook for helping her rehab.
The heads of all four sanctioning bodies need to understand that they’re shrinking the pie, and if they keep committing these atrocities upon the sport, the pie is eventually going to cease to exist.
Continuing his series on examining players he thinks are being overvalued by the fantasy community, Dalton Del Don looks at the RBs.