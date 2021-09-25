GIS technology map
Esri is finding new ways to track COVID-10 across the Tri-State.
A look at what's happening around the majors today.
The NBA denied Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption.
"I think at this point, it's just no one knows when you're dealing with a recovery from an ACL, the timeframe."
Jordan Clarkson confirmed he attended "a lot" of Jazz games last season.
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
Former USC Song Girls coach Lori Nelson resigned right after the school launched a Title IX investigation earlier this year.
After a thrilling Week 2, the NFL returns to action in Week 3 headlined by a showdown between two NFC heavyweights.
"Tulo, Arenado, I met all those guys when I was young so they all had a huge impact on my game."
Our analysts look into the future to make their bold fantasy predictions for Week 3.
Greg Knapp spent time with seven teams over his two decades coaching in the NFL.
Another one of the NHL's unvaccinated players has spoken out.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every Week 3 game, along with some DFS bargains.
Jon Jones is attending a UFC Hall of Fame event in Las Vegas.
Teams with run differentials like the 2021 Blue Jays don't miss the playoffs. Ever.
Brooks Koepka let his emotions slip in a bad moment during the Ryder Cup.
SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Lando Norris took pole position for the first time in a rain-hit qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday after timing his final fast lap to perfection on a drying track. The McLaren driver set the pace with a time of 1 minute, 41.993 seconds in the dying seconds of the session after switching to slick tires as the racing line dried. He pushed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari into second place by half a second as George Russell took third for Williams, dropping Lewis
Kevin Love didn't appreciate getting torn apart by Jerry Colangelo.
VANCOUVER — Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo felt like he'd scored the game-winning touchdown against the B.C. Lions Friday night, but a boisterous crowd left him momentarily confused. There were just two seconds left on the game clock when Fajardo reached through traffic on the crowded goal line for a third-down quarterback sneak. The sold-out crowd at B.C. Place in Vancouver erupted. “In away games, I usually rely on the crowd to hear what kind of happens with the play. And th
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Fried was absolutely brilliant at just the right time for the Atlanta Braves. Fried retired his last 18 batters and finished with a three-hitter for his second career shutout, and the NL East-leading Braves beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 Friday to split an unusual night of baseball. A few hours earlier, after a rare San Diego rain delay, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and the Padres beat the Braves 6-5 in the resumption of a game that was
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Frankie Montas pitched two-hit ball over seven innings and became the first Athletics pitcher in 20 years to reach 200 strikeouts in a season, helping Oakland pound the Houston Astros 14-2 on Friday night to support its slim playoff hopes. Starling Marte had four hits and four RBIs as the A’s snapped a four-game skid. Oakland began the day four games behind the Yankees for the second AL wild card, with the Mariners and Blue Jays also in front of the A’s. Matt Olson drove i