Gironde Forest Left Blackened as French Firefighters Halt Wildfire's Progress

Trees were charred by a wildfire that has been tearing through Gironde, France, as seen in footage from July 20.

This footage showing the blackened trees was filmed near Dune du Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe, according to the source.

Officials report that about 36,750 people were evacuated in the region as over 20,600 hectares (about 80 square miles) of forest burned.

The fire, which started on July 12, continues to blaze, but its size has held steady for the last 14 hours, Gironde officials said on Twitter. Credit: Albin Teixeira via Storyful