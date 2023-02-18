Girls state basketball second round recap
Check out the highlights and results from the second round of the MHSAA girls state basketball tournament.
Check out the highlights and results from the second round of the MHSAA girls state basketball tournament.
The bizarre incident happened on the ninth hole after Woods outdrove Thomas from the tee-box
Woods is now a billionaire. Take a look at how the five-time Masters champion and PGA Tour legend lives his fabulous life.
Kevin Durant made his first appearance with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, though it will be a longer wait before he actually makes his on-court debut.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
The vibes around the Flames aren't very good right now, and Allan Walsh added some fuel to the fire.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, the club announced Friday night. Toronto sent forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette along with a 2023 first-round draft pick, Ottawa’s 2023 third-round selection and the Leafs' 2024 second-round choice to St. Louis. Minnesota, meanwhile, receives Toronto’s 2025 fourth-round selection. The Blues will retain 50 per cent of O'Reilly's salary, while the Wild will take on 25 per cent as
The NHL hot stove is heating up ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Here are some of the latest rumors.
Luka Doncic had 37 points for Mavericks, who lost for the third straight time.
The Eagles' "Tush Push" made the team almost unstoppable in short-yardage situations this past season.
Retired NFL star starred in Super Bowl ad for FanDuel during big game
Joanne Courtney's first major assignment as a curling television broadcaster involved regular overnight work from a studio booth some 10,000 kilometres away from the action. She'll be rinkside for her current gig at the Canadian women's curling championship. Courtney, who won a world title in 2017 as a second with skip Rachel Homan, has joined TSN's broadcast team for the Feb. 17-26 national playdowns in Kamloops, B.C. "I'm most looking forward to taking in all the action," Courtney said. "The f
These 10 prospects shouldn't be going anywhere at the NHL trade deadline.
"Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me," Tom Brady wrote with a video of Patrick Mahomes' seemingly giving a fan the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl LVII win
Eric Bieniemy is heading to Washington to be the team's offensive coordinator. This is not a great moment for the NFL. In fact, it's embarrassing.
"Surfing remains a mainstay in my life and has become a part of my identity, and I continue to make memories with my family in the ocean," the actor said
Pittsburgh beat first baseman Ji-Man Choi in salary arbitration on Friday while Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández and St. Louis pitcher Génesis Cabrera went to the last two hearings of the year. Choi got a raise from $3.2 million to $4.65 million instead of his $5.4 million request in a decision by Jeanne Charles, Allen Ponak and Melinda Gordon, who heard the case a day earlier. The 31-year-old hit .233 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs for Tampa Bay and made $3.2 million, then was traded to the Pirates in November for a minor leaguer.
Two of Canada's most prolific skips will be chasing history at this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts set to begin Friday in Kamloops, B.C. Kerri Einarson and her team out of Gimli, Man., have won the past three women's national curling championships and look to make it four straight. If Einarson is able to win, she'll tie Colleen Jones and her team out of Halifax as the only women's team in the country to have accomplished the feat. "It never gets old wearing the Maple Leaf and we love that
Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman is making adjustments to his delivery for the 2023 season thanks to a new MLB rules crackdown.
After a storming Royal Rumble, we're on the road to WrestleMania 39, with Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair on the match card.
Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo is a father to sons Liam and Maverick Shai