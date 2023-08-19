Girls Inc. Back to School Event August 19, 2023
Girls Inc. of Metro Denver hosts BTS hair event
Girls Inc. of Metro Denver hosts BTS hair event
Elton John paid an emotional tribute to 'one of the greats' Michael Parkinson following his death aged 88 on 16 August
A Ukrainian drone targeted a military airfield in Russia’s Novgorod region, causing a fire and damaging one warplane, Russia’s Defence Ministry has said. The ministry said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished. The Novgorod region lies northwest of Moscow, hundreds of miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine. ”As a result of the terrorist attack on the territory of the airfield, a fire broke out in the parking lot of aircraft, which was quickly eliminated by fire fighters. One air
‘If you need 10,000 armed soldiers to protect your inauguration from the people then you probably weren’t elected by the people,’ says the meme’s caption
Critics blast the former president for another broken promise.
“They avoid people with a passion and they’re mean.”
Leni Klum is soaking up the summer sun!
Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is speaking out on social media in the wake of the recent election interference indictments of former President Donald Trump, highlighting the work of the House Jan. 6 committee. Despite serving as vice chair of the committee, and pledging to do whatever it takes to keep Trump out of the White House, it was Cheney's first public comment since Trump was twice indicted on election-related charges. In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Cheney said it "might be a good time" to review the product of the panel's 18-month investigation, pushing back on Trump's recent claims that the House committee destroyed "all" its evidence and records.
Ukraine deploys its most formidable unit to the counteroffensive. The 82nd Air Assault Brigade's arsenal includes 90 US Stryker vehicles.
Ukraine's military has found recent success in downing Russia's highly capable Ka-52s, destroying three aircraft this week alone.
A social media user shared how a flight attendant "snatched" her nephew's snack box, which resulted in the aunt throwing it all away.
The Canadian actress and model invited Aritzia to her home in Ladysmith, B.C. for the brand's latest campaign.
"She's never trying to outshine him in any way," royal biographer Penny Junor previously told PEOPLE of the Prince and Princess of Wales
The 'Gossip Girl' alum is heating up the summer in a new ad for her non-alcoholic mixer drinks
The father-son resemblance can be seen in an archive image of Prince Charles from 1951
Rinna's photos from the trip feature boat rides and dancing outdoors
Trump first promised a news conference to reveal proof that the 2020 election in Georgia had been “stolen" from him, but then canceled.
"I think he does still hope he can be restored to royal life and he can play a full part in the royal family," "Secrets of Prince Andrew" executive producer James Goldston says, "however unlikely that may seem."
Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado also slammed the "despicable" threats against grand jurors who worked on Trump's Georgia racketeering indictment.
‘It’s a pretty epic way to start your Monday morning, you know?’ one coworker of the arrested man said
Late royal was reportedly once concerned by Princess of Wales’ nickname ‘The Queen of Mustique’