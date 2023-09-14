Girls' field hockey: Winnacunnet wins over Nashua South 2-0
Winnacunnet field hockey defeats Nashua South 2-0.
Babcock and Jenner each released statements claiming things have been grossly mischaracterized, while Johnny Gaudreau and the NHL have also chimed in.
The multi-indicted ex-president tried to show off his jock side after a poll expressed doubts about him.
Last year's fourth overall pick will be allowed to skirt a longstanding NHL-CHL agreement and report to Seattle's AHL affiliate if he's cut out of camp.
If you're a Toronto Maple Leafs fan who is a strong believer in AI, you're in for a treat.
Dustin Johnson believes he should have been selected for Team USA for the Ryder Cup in Rome in two weeks’ time and contends he was rejected only because of his membership of the LIV Golf League.
Waiting for the Duke of Sussex at the athletics track, a deafening roar rises from the stands. But the spectators at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf aren’t watching out for the Duke, they’re cheering on the sick and injured athletes who are giving everything they’ve got.
The Chiefs quarterback had some editing to do after his tweet in the wake of the Jets quarterback going down.
As Novak Djokovic reclaimed his robes as the king of New York, it was jolting to recall how, a mere 12 months earlier, he had been barred even from entering the country. Just as in Australia, where he purged the horrors of last year’s deportation soap opera to seize his 10th title at Melbourne Park, he has proved that he is never more dangerous than when demonised. Lock him out, as two Grand Slam host nations have discovered, and he simply rebounds with twice the force.
Michael Bisping thinks Israel Adesanya's attitude contributed to his loss against Sean Strickland.
Aaron Rodgers' injury and the Jets' OT win over the Bills on Monday night had a ripple effect that extended to Milwaukee.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Blue Jays are in desperate need of some power, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't been providing it lately.
SAN DIEGO — Beatriz Haddad Maia didn't have to wait long to exact revenge for her gruelling August loss to Leylah Fernandez at the National Bank Open in Montreal, but she did have to work hard to get it done. The seventh-seeded Brazilian bounced her Canadian counterpart 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 on Tuesday night in the second day of women's singles action at the Cymbiotika San Diego Open. Fernandez, of Laval, Quebec, had beaten Haddad Maia twice in three previous meetings, including a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 win on A
The Kansas City Royals are expected to be without two more players for the remainder of their season.
When the full cast of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32 is announced on Wednesday, pro Sharna Burgess will not be on the list. The Season 27 winner discussed her history with the show on the first episode of her new iHeartRadio podcast, “Old-Ish,” claiming that while she took off Season 31 when she had …
Coco Gauff has an impressive net worth at only 19 years old, and the tennis phenom will add $3 million to her fortune after winning the 2023 US Open.
Sal Vetri highlights five players to trade away and two to target for fantasy managers looking to make a deal this week.
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
Charles Barkley and wife Maureen Blumhardt share one child
NASCAR officials indicated Tuesday that driver Noah Gragson has been reinstated from his suspension and is cleared to resume NASCAR activity. Competition officials suspended Gragson on Aug. 5 for violating the member conduct section of the NASCAR Rule Book, citing in a statement “his actions on social media.” That suspension came hours after his Legacy […]