Girl Wears Space Suit Costume to Buy Groceries Amid COVID-19 Fears

A 13-year-old girl put up a spaceman costume to avoid risks of contracting COVID-19 when she went shopping in Dickinson, North Dakota on March 17.

Mother Erin documented Isis Sio’s journey of visiting a local Family Fare and posted on the “Sio Siblings” Facebook page.

In the video, Isis struggles to get some items while she is in the puffed costume with mum giggling in the background.

Isis seems to enjoy herself when she dances in an aisle, the video goes on to show.

Erin told Storyful that Isis “was multitasking while grocery shopping” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“She was staying safe and making people smile,” Erin said.

North Dakota recorded 19 positive cases of COVID-19 on March 19, according to North Dakota health officials. Credit: Erin Sio via Storyful