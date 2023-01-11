Girl Skates Down Street as Twin Cities See Icy Conditions

A skater took to the streets of Roseville, Minnesota – a suburb of Minneapolis – as the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metro area experienced icy conditions on Wednesday, January 11.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said there had been numerous jackknifed trucks, spin-outs, and rollovers after freezing rain left an “icy glaze” on most surfaces.

The weather service reported that Metro Transit was resuming all bus service after it had been temporarily suspended due to the icy road conditions. Credit: Lexi Birken via Storyful