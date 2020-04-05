Girl Signs Along to Kentucky Governor's COVID-19 Update

Three-year-old Kentuckian Arilynn Ward tried her hand at sign language on April 1 as state Gov Andy Beshear delivered a televised update on COVID-19.

Arilynn’s mother, April, filmed her as she copied Beshear’s sign interpreter, Virginia Moore.

“She loves to ‘sign’ along with Virginia Moore,” Ward told Storyful.

Kentucky authorities had recorded a statewide total of 917 confirmed coronavirus cases by April 4, with a death toll of 40. Credit: April Ward via Storyful