Girl Impersonates Good Morning America's Robin Roberts

A Detroit woman filmed her five-year-old daughter’s tribute to Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts on June 1, with the adorable one-minute impersonation taking in key moments from the newscaster’s career.

Kenya White told Storyful that her daughter, Rosie, “does videos all the time portraying famous black women.”

“It was her idea to pay homage to Mrs Robin Roberts because she has a beautiful smile and Rosie says she’s pretty,” she said.

Rosie has previously gone viral with impersonations of Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris. Credit: Kenya White via Storyful