Gio Urshela's solo home run (11)
Gio Urshela belts a drive to deep left field for a slow home run, his third hit of the day gives the Twins a 3-0 lead in the 6th inning
Gio Urshela belts a drive to deep left field for a slow home run, his third hit of the day gives the Twins a 3-0 lead in the 6th inning
This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1
TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off
The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.
MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea
TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt
MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f
TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m
These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g
TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Canadian middleweight Aaron Jeffery, fighting on just eight days notice, upset (The Gentleman) Austin Vanderford in short order Friday on the undercard of Bellator 284. Vanderford (12-2-0) was coming off a February loss to then-Bellator middleweight champion Gegard (The Dreamcatcher) Mousasi and is ranked No. 2 among 185-pound Bellator contenders. "It's huge," Jeffery said of the win. "He's a big-name guy, No. 2 in the division. People know who he is. Nobody knows who I am. A
TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing
TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso
VANCOUVER — Former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard has been given a wild-card berth at the Odlum Brown VanOpen tennis tournament. Bouchard will play for the first time since sustaining a right shoulder injury at a March 2021 tournament in Mexico. She underwent arthroscopic surgery on the shoulder in June 2021. The 28-year-old from Westmount, Que., reached her career high ranking during a breakout 2014 season that included an appearance in the Wimbledon final and the semifinals of the Australian Ope
QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room
TORONTO — Although Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the National Bank Open, the week as a whole felt like a win. Back pain had made it doubtful that Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, Ont., would be able to play in the only Canadian stop on the WTA Tour's schedule, but nearly a week of rest before her first match gave her enough time to recover. The 22-year-old Andreescu played three lengthy matches in Toronto, reaching the Round of 16 where she fell to China's Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, o
TORONTO — A medical issue involving Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's family prompted Toronto FC to delay its flight out of Nashville on the weekend. Toronto coach Bob Bradley said Insigne "was made aware of a family health situation" after the team boarded its charter following Saturday's 4-3 win over Nashville SC. "We actually delayed our takeoff for 45 minutes just to make sure that he was comfortable with things at that moment," Bradley said. "We got home and everything has been monitored since