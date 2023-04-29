Gio Urshela's RBI single

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday. The others were the Montreal Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The CFL's salary cap last season was $5.35 million. The teams were fined the exact amount they were over. Montreal was fined $794 while Ottawa's penalty was $11,994. Toronto will have to pay $49,735 while Winnipeg will be forced to ante up $64,499. The Argos edged th