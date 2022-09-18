'Gin and Tonic?' Queue for Queen Kept Entertained by Office Antics

Workers at a London office kept people queuing up to see the Queen entertained with live music, a guessing game, and an offer of gin and tonic, among other ideas.

The offices of the company wherefrom, a sustainability review platform, are based on Mill Street, one of the areas around London filled with people waiting in line to pay their respects to the Queen.

In a viral TikTok video from the company’s @wherefromuk account, members of the team can be seen taking their turns in trying to entertain the crowd.

The video, shot on September 16, had been viewed over 2.5 million times at the time of writing and includes a rendition of Oasis hit Don’t Look Back in Anger, an animal-based guessing game, a flash poll about Crocs, and a promise of gin and tonic, which proved very popular among those queueing up.

Among the many congratulatory comments for the TikTok video, one user wrote, “I was in the queue when this happened, amazing you lot are.” Credit: wherefromuk via Storyful