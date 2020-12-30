'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies of COVID-19 at 82
Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann in the long-running sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wedneday of causes related to COVID-19 in Los Angeles. She was 82.
What looks like a thin pack of gum is attached to Braden Schneider's event credential at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. It's a beacon providing both contact-tracing capability should the Canadian defenceman test positive for the COVID-19 virus, and a warning if he stands too close to someone else for too long. "It's a mandatory thing to make sure we're all safe in these times," Schneider said. "If that's one of the things we have to do, we're very privileged and lucky to even get the chance to come here and play." TraceSafe's wearable technology is Hockey Canada's extra layer of defence against the spread of the virus in the world junior tournament, in addition to the same cellphone app the NHL used in its Edmonton and Toronto playoff "bubbles" this year. That app, which includes facial recognition technology, is a self-assessment tool that provides a code for a temperature check if a person is feeling feverish. The Bluetooth beacon on Schneider's credential features a small red light that flashes if he's less than two metres from another person, or if he's in someone else's presence for more than 15 minutes. Data is uploaded via an encrypted network to be used for contact tracing in the event of a positive test for the virus. "What we wanted to do is be able to trace where people were relative to others and we wanted to be able to set a quarantine period where no one was allowed to leave," said Hockey Canada vice-president of events Dean McIntosh. "The app didn't do that for us and neither did the daily testing, so there was a need to find something different and new. "We were pleased it was cutting edge and taking the bubble a little further than what the NHL did knowing that we were in a situation where certainly the cases of COVID in the province were higher than they were in August. We felt we needed to be a little more detailed." The technology works in concert with other measures, including daily testing. Hockey Canada hired the same private Edmonton lab the NHL did to process tests. Wearing masks is mandatory. They are removed when players and personnel are about to step on the ice, McIntosh said. The trickiest part of managing the virus was when the 10 teams arrived in Edmonton on Dec. 13. Everyone wore a wristband resembling a hospital bracelet while quarantined in their hotel rooms for five days. A gateway, or a small hardware device in their rooms, and the wristbands created a geofence. If a player left his room, the signal would break and indicate a breach of quarantine. Those deemed free of the virus after quarantine discarded the wristbands and donned credentials with the beacons to enter the world junior "bubble". Nine German players continued wearing wristbands and isolating in their hotel rooms several more days because of positive tests during quarantine. One player will continue to do so until Jan. 4. Players can take off their credential when they change out of street clothes into hockey gear, McIntosh said. Who sees the data? An International Ice Hockey Federation official and a representative of the organizing committee can access it in real time. A 16-member compliance committee made up of representatives from all 10 teams, officials and the host broadcaster regularly meets to discuss any violations of COVID-19 protocols, McIntosh said. A positive test gets reported to Alberta Health Services for contact tracing to commence. "We have not had a case since individuals came out of quarantine, so we haven't had to utilize the TraceSafe technology to identify close contacts in a positive case in the bubble," McIntosh said. The credential beacon doesn't create a geofence barrier. More traditional measures ensure no one leaves the hotel or arena to walk through downtown Edmonton. "Our security in our hotels and the non-technological ways we keep them in with fencing around the hotels have been a way to manage that," McIntosh said. "I don't think it's a lack of trust, but there does come a point in the event where teams will be eliminated and maybe here for 24 hours before they leave, so we're really trying to ensure the temptation of leaving the bubble isn't there either." Employers such as construction companies now use TraceSafe wearables, chief executive officer Wayne Lloyd said. Another sports application is Boston's TD Garden, the home of the NBA's Celtics and the NHL's Bruins, which has 500 arena employees wearing the technology. "We don't know when health authorities are going to give the green light to start allowing fans back in," Lloyd said. "Whether wearables are a part of the fan journey, that's a very open question as well. I don't know what that looks like, so I wouldn't want to speculate. "Most of the conversations have been strictly around employers and how they can work together with us." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
The Browns didn't begin preparing for the Steelers on the field, but via Zoom calls.Hardly ideal before their biggest game in decades.Cleveland had two more positive COVID-19 tests — including one for an assistant coach — on Wednesday, throwing their schedule into disorder as the team gets ready to play Pittsburgh on Sunday with a spot in the playoffs riding on the outcome.The Browns, who have nine players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list, will make the post-season for the first time since 2002 with a win.The team has not yet identified the positive player and coach Kevin Stefanski would not reveal which of his staff members may have to miss the season finale.After learning of the positive tests, the team closed its facility to do contact tracing and Stefanski said players were doing virtual meetings — something that has become standard in 2020.The NFL is monitoring the Browns' situation to determine whether the game needs to be moved.“We will follow the medical guidance,” said Dawn Aponte, the league's chief football administrative officer. "At this moment we are planning to play on schedule and will take it from there. As always we try to remain flexible and adaptable, and everything remains on the table. As we continue to get the info, we will address it and assess it accordingly.”Stefanski was awaiting word from the league as to when he can hold practice. It’s possible the Browns will do their on-field workouts in shifts — offence and defence alternating time on the field — as they’ve had to do that previously this season.Cleveland's COVID list has been growing daily. The team is still without its top four wide receivers, starting safeties and two linebackers. Starting linebacker B.J. Goodson, whose positive test was followed last week by numerous players being ruled out of the game against the New York Jets because of close contact with him, will sit out the regular-season finale.Three players — safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph and tight end Harrison Bryant — were added to the reserve list Tuesday. Sendejo is also expected to be out Sunday.For Stefanski, chaos has become the norm as the Browns (10-5) have been among the teams hit hardest by the virus.Stefanski did not have an update on rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, who was held out Sunday with COVID-like symptoms. He was briefly on the reserve list last week before being activated and then getting sick. Stefanski expects Wills back, but doesn't know when.Stefanski said wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge and linebacker Jacob Phillips remained on schedule to return to practice Thursday as long as they test negative once again.Joseph and Bryant can return for Sunday's game if they continue to test negative.The Browns did have a good development as starting right guard Wyatt Teller was cleared to practice after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Cleveland's running game hasn't been the same without Teller.___AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Running back Dalvin Cook is not practicing with the Minnesota Vikings this week, due to the death of his father.Two people with knowledge of the situation, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce a reason for his absence, confirmed that Cook went home to Miami to be with his family after the unexpected passing. Cook has a younger brother, James Cook, who is a running back for Georgia.The Vikings play Sunday at Detroit, with both teams eliminated from contention for the playoffs, so the best season of Cook's four-year career is all but over. He was picked for a second straight Pro Bowl, with 1,557 rushing yards, 361 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns in 14 games.Even if there were post-season implications, Cook would not have enough time to clear COVID-19 protocols in order to be allowed to play. The NFL has a six-day testing window for newly arriving players, a waiting period that applies to any interruption to the daily testing process.Vikings coach Mike Zimmer did not mention Cook’s absence during his video conference with reporters. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson expressed condolences to Cook, who was selected by vote of the Minnesota chapter of the Pro Football Writers Association as the 2020 recipient of the Korey Stringer Good Guy Award for media co-operation and professionalism.Cook’s absence will clinch a second consecutive rushing title for Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, who has a 220-yard lead on Cook. The next closest players on the league leaderboard are more than 700 yards behind Henry, entering the final week. Henry will be the first repeat winner since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 and 2007.Cook has a slim lead on Henry atop the NFL with 1,918 total yards. He'll finish second in team history on the single-season list, behind Adrian Peterson's 2,314 total yards in 2012 when he won the league MVP award. Peterson, with 18 scores in 2009, is the only Vikings player who has ever tallied more rushing touchdowns in one season.The Vikings placed tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) on injured reserve, ending the 10-year veteran’s season. He will miss his fourth straight game. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) has missed four consecutive games and would be unlikely to risk further injury Sunday. Beside them and Cook, there was no indication of other notable absences against the Lions. Asked if he was planning to sit any starters Sunday, Zimmer said no.___More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Campbell, The Associated Press
LEEDS, England — Leeds has condemned the online abuse aimed at Karen Carney after the Premier League club mocked a comment made by the former England player while working on a match broadcast.But Leeds did not delete the tweet that took exception to Carney suggesting the club benefited from a three-month pause in play last season due to the pandemic as it secured promotion back to the top division after a 16-year exile.Leeds posted a clip filmed by a supporter off Amazon Prime’s coverage of Leeds’ 5-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night. It led to sexist abuse being targeted at Carney.Leeds said it “completely condemns any abuse received” by Carney but did not delete the original tweet.“Everyone at our club respects Karen greatly for all she has achieved in the game, as well as her work in the media and the charity work she undertakes,” Leeds said in a statement.American star Megan Rapinoe wrote “don’t come for @karenjcarney she’s a National treasure” as she posted “shame” above the tweet from Leeds.Carney played 144 times for England, including at four World Cups.“They (Leeds) outrun everyone and credit to them," Carney said on Amazon. "My only concern would be, would they blow up at the end of the season?“We saw that in the last couple of seasons and I actually think they got promoted because of COVID, in terms of it gave them a bit of respite. I don’t know whether they would have gone up if they didn’t have that break.”Leeds, which has often responded to criticism from pundits by mocking them on social media, only included the phrase “promoted because of COVID” in the club's tweet.“Whether you agree with the comment or not, singling out & ridiculing an individual on an official club account is not what we’re here for,” the Women in Football group tweeted. “Karen Carney is a well-informed pundit. This tweet is inciteful & inappropriate. Not a good look now, or at any time.”Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani defended the club’s actions.Radrizzani, replying to a tweet which said Leeds should be “ashamed” of their actions, wrote: “I take the responsibility of the club tweet. I consider that comment (from Carney) completely unnecessary and disrespectful to our club and particularly to the fantastic hard work of our players and coaches whom were understanding on the pitch for the last two Championship seasons by all stats.”Radrizzani was supported by Brighton defender Ben White, who was an ever-present on loan at Leeds last season when Marcelo Bielsa’s side claimed 93 points from 46 games to finish 10 points clear of second-placed West Brom.White posted three crying emojis and current Leeds player Mateusz Klich also used emojis to show disgust at Carney’s comments.Leeds’ thrashing of West Brom lifted them to 11th in the Premier League with 23 points from 16 games.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
One of the worst chores in Week 17 in the NFL is figuring out who will go full-out for victory.A few teams have little incentive to play their stars as they prepare for the post-season. Others just want to get home, especially after this pandemic-impacted year, and forget about the disappointment that has been 2020.That said, Pro Picks will push what some term as “meaningless” contests to the side — except for the top upset — while concentrating on the games that don't fall into those troublesome categories. We'll still make a choice for every matchup; it's our obligation. Even if it's an exercise in futility in some cases.KNOCKOUT POOL: The Saints carried us through Christmas weekend, and we head into 2021 taking, gulp, DALLAS to finish off the schedule.No. 20 Dallas (minus 3) at No. 24 New York GiantsThe Cowboys might fall short of winning the NFC Least, but they've been presentable recently.BEST BET: COWBOYS, 27-16No. 31 New York Jets (plus 3) at No. 21 (tie) New EnglandA fitting way to conclude the Tom Brady-less season in Patriots Land.UPSET SPECIAL: JETS, 16-12No. 11 Miami (plus 1) at No. 3 BuffaloWhat a memorable turnaround for Miami as it seeks a playoff spot. But ...BILLS, 26-19No. 2 Green Bay (minus 5) at No. 14 ChicagoAlmost as good as winning the Super Bowl for Packers would be sending the Bears home.PACKERS, 23-14No. 9 Tennessee (minus 7) at No. 29 HoustonSome say Derrick Henry reminds them of Earl Campbell. He'll run wild in Campbell's old stomping grounds.TITANS, 30-16No. 32 Jacksonville (plus 14) at No. 10 IndianapolisTrevor Lawrence hasn't arrived yet in North Florida. All Colts here.COLTS, 41-15No. 17 (tie) Washington (plus 1 1-2) at No. 26 PhiladelphiaDouble selection here, depending on Washington's QB situation.WASHINGTON, 22-16 (with Alex Smith)PHILADELPHIA, 16-13 (without Alex Smith)No. 4 New Orleans (minus 6 1-2) at No. 23 CarolinaWith a slight chance at the NFC's top seed and lone bye, New Orleans stays serious.SAINTS, 26-20No. 5 Seattle (minus 5) vs. No. 19 San Francisco at Glendale, ArizonaWith a slight chance at the NFC’s top seed and lone bye, Seattle stays serious.SEAHAWKS, 27-16No. 15 Arizona (OFF) at No. 13 Los Angeles RamsNo Jared Goff for LA, maybe no Kyler Murray for Arizona. The winner advances.CARDINALS, 18-16No. 6 Pittsburgh (plus 10) at No. 12 ClevelandMike Tomlin chooses rest for his guys rather than extending Cleveland's playoff drought.BROWNS, 26-19No. 7 (tie) Baltimore (minus 12) at No. 28 CincinnatiThe Ravens have begun to look dangerous again, clinch a wild card.RAVENS, 28-17No. 27 Atlanta (plus 6 1-2) at No. 7 (tie) Tampa BayBrady and the Bucs also are looking dangerous at the right time.BUCCANEERS, 30-20No. 21 (tie) Minnesota (minus 7) at No. 30 DetroitThis would have been the Best Bet if the game meant anything.VIKINGS, 31-17No. 16 Las Vegas (plus 2) at No. 25 DenverWe're still trying to figure out how the Raiders lost to the Dolphins.BRONCOS, 24-21No. 17 (tie) Los Angeles Chargers (plus 3) at No. 1 Kansas CityThe NFL's best team and reigning champion can go through the motions here.CHIEFS, 21-20___2020 RECORDLast Week: Straight up: 10-6. Against spread: 9-6-1Season: Straight up: 157-81-1. Against spread: 118-104-8Best Bet: Straight up: 12-4. Against spread: 8-8Upset Special: Straight up: 7-9. Against spread: 7-7-2___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press