Gillette Stadium to become vaccination site
Gillette Stadium will be set up as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
Gillette Stadium will be set up as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
The league said in a release Tuesday that it conducted approximately 12,000 tests administered to more than 1,200 players over the period from Dec. 30 to Monday.
"I mean, this situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed."
"A bet isn't official until you look a man in the eye."
Olympic swimmer Klete Keller, known as a Trump supporter, reportedly invaded the Capitol as part of last week's riots.
The curious case of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is only growing more complicated.
Eugene Melnyk says his "robust public safety plan" includes "health protocols ranging from proper physical distancing, rapid testing and mask-wearing at all times" inside the Canadian Tire Centre.
Amid widespread coronavirus concerns wreaking havoc on the league, the NBA and its players association reached an agreement on Tuesday requiring additional health and safety protocols for the current season.
On the debut episode of the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston compares the North Division to a candy-induced hyperactive state, explains how Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds fit with the Leafs, and provides his sleeper pick for the all-Canadian division.
The Seahawks' offense looked broken at the end of the season.
These 10 players are being drafted too high in fantasy hockey considering their track record and 2021 season outlook.
The Patriots head coach, a longtime friend of the president, appears to have drawn a line of demarcation, not entirely inconsistent with the NFL's attitude over the past year.
O'Ree's courage and work promoting the game in communities of color reaches far beyond one franchise.
The Buccaneers head coach has seen Brady's leadership in practice.
Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice struggled to blow a whistle while wearing a mask. Barry Trotz couldn't see if one of his New York Islanders players was skating toward him because his mask had helped fog up his glasses. “It was ugly there for a while,” Maurice said. “There’s some challenges to it.” One of the new challenges for NHL coaches this season is the requirement to wear a mask behind the bench during games and on the ice for practices. Now that goaltenders won't be the only masked men around the rink, coaches will learn and adjust on the fly like those in other sports have had to in recent months. “Just being around the rink all day wearing one is an adjustment, but we’ll work it out,” Joel Quenneville of the Florida Panthers said. “Sometimes when you really want to get your point across, you might have to pull your mask down to make yourself clear. But I’ve never changed lines with a face mask on.” Hockey coaches are more responsible than their counterparts in baseball, football or basketball to bark out directions in real time at a fast pace, which makes this an even steeper learning curve. Get ready for loud yelling and maybe a few more bench minor penalties for too many men on the ice. “I used to have a big moustache, maybe that was kind of like a mask,” Dave Tippett of the Edmonton Oilers said. “I’m a mumbler at the best of times. You’ll have to be really clear with who’s going on line changes." One thing that's clear is most coaches won't complain about the extra safety measure to prevent virus spread. Quenneville and his staff have talked about NFL coaches being fined for not wearing face coverings correctly and how they've adapted. Commissioner Gary Bettman told coaches and executives that protocols “are not a suggestion or a recommendation” and the NHL “will vigorously enforce them.” “I’m going to have to do my absolute best to make sure it stays on and stays right,” D.J. Smith of the Ottawa Senators said. "Ultimately the league’s doing it for a reason, and it’s the safety, and I’ll abide by all the rules.” So will John Tortorella, who told the Columbus Blue Jackets on the first day of camp he doesn't want to hear any complaining about health and safety protocols. He said wearing a mask is important and added: “It doesn’t affect me, it will not affect the other coaches.” Colleagues also see it as personal responsibility. “It’s the right move under these circumstances,” David Quinn of the New York Rangers said. “If it helps a little bit, we should all do it, so certainly our staff is embracing it. Our organization’s embracing it and we’re just going to have to manage it.” There are some benefits. Maurice suggested keeping the television cameras off him during games because they won't be able to pick up anything he's saying anyway. Gone — for now — are the days of reading lips of coaches swearing at officials or each other. “Probably be good for me,” Peter Laviolette of the Washington Capitals said. “Nobody will see what’s coming out of my mouth. My mother will be happy." ___ The Canadian Press contributed to this report. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
The season was always going to be touch-and-go, but the omission of an updated contact tracing policy gets to the heart of why today’s rules won’t move the needle.
There’s little doubt that leaders will label 2020 as a success through adversity. But what’s much more important is how the pandemic-induced financial crunch will fundamentally change college football and the industry as a whole.
HOUSTON — James Harden publicly acknowledged his discord with the Houston Rockets for the first time Tuesday night following back-to-back blowout losses to the Los Angeles Lakers. “We're just not good enough ... I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.” Harden had remained quiet through months of speculation that he is unhappy in Houston. Numerous reports have indicated he’s looking to be shipped to Brooklyn to play with former Oklahoma City teammate Kevin Durant, who left and became an NBA champion with Golden State. For all his accomplishments, Harden is still seeking an NBA title. He’s been asked repeatedly to address the trade rumours since the season began but has deflected questions and refused to reveal any frustration. That all changed after a 117-100 blowout loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night. The Lakers led by 30 points in the third quarter after leading by 27 during a 120-102 on Sunday. Harden didn't elaborate or take any additional questions following his initial comments. Harden’s words will surely be noticed by NBA officials, but it wouldn’t seem that what he said postgame would merit a trade demand — and subject him to a fine. The league has a longstanding rule about players not being able to publicly express a desire to be traded and has issued $50,000 fines in recent years to players like Anthony Davis and Dewayne Dedmon for breaking that policy. Harden was fined $50,000 earlier this season for conduct detrimental to the league related to him not following the health and safety protocols put into place by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association for navigating a season during a coronavirus pandemic. Harden won each of the last three scoring titles by notable margins — 2.3 points over Davis in 2017-18, 8.1 points over Paul George in 2018-19 and 3.8 points over Bradley Beal last season. His 24.8-point average so far this season ranked 18th in the NBA, still putting him among the leaders but obviously well off his usual pace. He’s averaged at least 25 points per game in each of his eight full seasons with the Rockets. The Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a future first-round draft pick before the season in what was seen as an attempt to pacify Harden. So far, the pairing of the two ball-dominant guards hasn't gone well. The Rockets are 3-6 and looked completely overmatched in their last two games against the reigning champions. Wall was asked how he and Harden have worked together on the court so far after Tuesday's game. “It’s a little rocky," Wall said. “I don’t think it’s the best it could be, that’s all I could say.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
The Rockets guards spoke after Houston's 117-100 loss to the L.A. Lakers on Tuesday night, pushing the team to 3-6 on the season - next to last in the Western Conference.
Miller will now be in Connecticut through the 2024 season.
Here are some eye-catching puck props with opening night on Wednesday.