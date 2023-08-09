Gilbert neighborhood cleaning up after monsoon storm
Latest monsoon storm created havoc in Valley neighborhoods.
Communities across Alberta are declaring agricultural emergencies. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan reports.
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least two people died, thousands of U.S. flights were canceled or delayed, and more than 1.1 million homes and businesses lost power Monday as severe storms, including hail and lightning, moved through the eastern U.S. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the greater D.C. area, lasting until 9 p.m. A special Weather Service statement warned, “There is a significant threat for damaging and locally destructive hurricane-force winds, along with the potential
A 25-year-old man who spent the night in a partially submerged boat off the coast of St Augustine, Florida, was rescued by the US Coast Guard on Saturday, August 5, officials said.Footage released by the US Coast Guard shows the rescue of Charles Gregory.Gregory was reported missing by his family on Friday, when he failed to return to the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp.He was spotted by a HC-130 Hercules airplane crew on Saturday morning, sitting in his 12-foot jon boat.He was taken to shore and seen by emergency services, but was uninjured, the US Coast Guard said. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful
CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — Two firefighting helicopters collided while responding to a blaze in Southern California, sending one to the ground in a crash that killed all three people on board. “Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished, which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher told a news conference early Monday. Fulcher did not identify the victims. Cal F
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend. A post by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on Sunday says the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has grown minimally, days after residents were hastily evacuated after a drastic wind shift began blowing the fire toward lakeside properties. The regional district says heavy smoke has made visibility poor and weather conditions a
Heavy rainfall will continue to fall across the Maritime provinces into Wednesday, bringing a risk for more localized flooding in areas already impacted by major floods in recent weeks.
Satellite footage shows a “major hurricane” in the Central Pacific Ocean on track to pass south of Hawaii, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).As of 5 am on Monday, August 7, Hurricane Dora was southeast of Honolulu, packing winds of 130 mph and moving westward at 23 mph, according to the NHC.Footage from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University shows the storm’s “impressive eye” between August 6 and August 7.“Some slow and gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours,” according to the NHC.The National Weather Service said Hawaii would feel “no direct impacts” from the hurricane, but said potentially damaging wind gusts could affect the islands Monday through Wednesday. Credit: CIRA via Storyful
A six-hour time lapse video posted online showed a gray house tipping over, then crumbling into Alaska's Mendenhall River.
FREDERICTON — Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement enveloping most of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. It says a low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will move over the Maritimes on Tuesday night, bringing with it heavy rain tapering to showers by Wednesday evening. The weather agency says rainfall could exceed 50 millimetres over the northern half of New Brunswick. The same system is expected to bring up to 50 millimetres of rain to some parts of Nova Scotia. It says at t
Stay weather-aware and plan ahead Monday as some areas in B.C. and Alberta could see severe storms that may bring large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours
Stormy, soggy weather lingers in Ontario and Quebec to start the work week
The National Weather Service (NWS) placed millions of Americans under severe weather warnings on Monday, August 7, as excessive rainfall, high winds, hail, and flooding threatened midwestern and eastern states.Video filmed by Corbett Grigsby on Monday afternoon shows hailstones as large as a golf ball falling in Huntington, West Virginia.A tornado watch was in effect for Huntington until 6 pm local time, the NWS said.Parts of Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and North Carolina were under a tornado watch on Monday afternoon. Credit: Corbett Grigsby via Storyful
Climate change is causing increasingly severe weather – but it’s not just hazards at the Earth’s surface we should be concerned about.
Powerful storms toppled trees, sent power lines crashing into roads and some homes and ripped roofs from buildings in the eastern United States.
The National Weather Service updated the timing of when strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the Kansas City overnight. Here’s when they are now expected.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China will speed up the reconstruction of destroyed houses in the country's north and northeast and repair agricultural land to ensure those affected by recent record flooding can return to their homes by winter, state media reported. The floods, which devastated farms and cities in the northern Hebei province and surrounding areas, saw more than 1.5 million people evacuated. China's Cabinet said authorities would speed up the restoration of power and telecom connections destroyed by the floods, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang.
The teen boy was a sophomore in high school.
An unusually wet July means it is harder to harvest wheat, barley and hay.
Meteorologist Tony Pann tracks strong storms moving through Maryland amid a tornado watch that remains in effect through Monday night.
WHITEHORSE — Yukon fire officials voiced hope on Monday that a shift in weather conditions may benefit those battling a blaze that is inching towards the Village of Mayo and forced the evacuation of the community the day before. Yukon fire information officer Haley Ritchie said the Talbot Creek wildfire is about four kilometres outside the small village and remains out of control, and aerial firefighting efforts are focused on managing the blaze and keeping it away from the town. The fire, offic