Gila River Indian Community Boys & Girls Club gets major renovations

KNXV - Phoenix Scripps

The Boys and Girls Club in the Gila River Indian Community looks a little different, in a big way, after a major donation. On Monday, dozens of cardboard boxes and instruction manuals laid on the floor of the Boys and Girls Club at the Gila River Indian Community. For those who had to put together the furniture and install TVs, crouching down on the hardwood floor may be a little tough on the knees while instruction manuals could be a little tedious on your patience.