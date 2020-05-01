Gigi Hadid officially announces she's pregnant

Supermodel Gigi Hadid joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from quarantine Thursday night where she confirmed that she and Zayn Malik are indeed having a baby. Rumors about the pregnancy had already been swirling, and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed the pregnancy to Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard on Wednesday. So when Fallon kicked off the interview excitedly congratulating Hadid, there was no point in trying to play coy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad