Gift cards donated to employees without a job after Amador County particle board plant burns down
The Amador Community Foundation has been giving out $500 Walmart gift cards to employees who lost their jobs after a fire destroyed Ampine, a particle board plant in the community of Martell. "We just want to be available to provide whatever assistance we can to bridge the gap so they can get back on their feet," foundation executive director Kathleen Harmon said. A fire sparked at Ampine on July 25, while about 40 employees were on site.