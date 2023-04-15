Giants vs. Tigers Highlights

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez was removed from Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after he lost track of how many outs there were and ran into a double play. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch removed Báez in the third, one inning after Báez’s gaffe on the bases. “If you watch the last couple of series, we’ve made a number of mental mistakes, and the one thing we can control is our preparedness and our readiness,” Hinch said after the Tigers' 3-1 victory. “It’s a message to our whole team that we’ve got to clean that up.”
Normally a couple weeks of MLB action isn't enough to demonstrate which teams deserve to be feared. The Blue Jays host an exception this weekend.
Greg Maddux shared his admiration for Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, comparing him to legends of the game.
Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn’t make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night. “Losing always sucks,” Lowe said.
Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized Thursday after being hit in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Vanover was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning by a throw from Guardians All-Star Andrés Giménez. The 67-year-old Vanover was standing between second base and the pitching mound when he got hit.
Cody Bellinger was a budding superstar with the Dodgers until injuries and several changes to his swing led to three miserable seasons at the plate.
If fan safety is paramount, veteran LHP Matt Strahm says faster-paced games should have alcohol cut off earlier. Which MLB teams have extended sales?
The ousted player also explains what he would have done in her shoes at the challenge.
DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog just couldn't get his surgically repaired right knee ready for another playoff run. That's why, on the eve of the postseason, the Colorado Avalanche captain made the announcement Thursday he would be watching his teammates defend their Stanley Cup title from the sideline. “We’ve given it our best shot," said Landeskog, who missed the entire regular season following surgery in October. “It hasn’t worked out.” Landeskog's injury stems back to the 2020 bubble season
Savannah native Brian Harman jumped out to an impressive start on the first day of tournament play at RBC Heritage, but Viktor Hovland has scraped past to claim first place.
Panthers-Bruins is a truly Presidential showdown.
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
From elite defensive play to Bo Bichette's scorching start, here are five metrics that bode well for the Blue Jays early on.
On Thursday's episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl champ shared that his older brother's car got stolen while he visited a strip club
Rory McIlroy’s former manager Chubby Chandler believes the Northern Irishman has “got carried away as mouthpiece of the PGA Tour” and should just focus on his golf if he wants to complete the career grand slam.
TORONTO — Nick Nurse says he's not planning on going anywhere. Nurse addressed speculation that this would be his last season as head coach of the Toronto Raptors. He spoke the day after Toronto was bounced from the NBA's post-season with a 109-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls in a play-in game. Media reports had suggested a rift between Nurse and Raptors president Masai Ujiri developed over the season. Nurse says that he and Ujiri both want to win and "we've always been on the same page." The 55-y
CLEVELAND (AP) — Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover was released from the hospital Friday, two days after being hit in the head with a relay throw by a Guardians player during a game against the New York Yankees. Vanover was discharged from the Cleveland Clinic after being under care for two nights and will remain off the field until he’s cleared by MLB’s medical personnel. He had been scheduled to work Thursday in Cincinnati. The 67-year-old was struck on the left side of his head in th
Toews played one last game with Chicago on Thursday, closing out a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons. The captain was showered with cheers all night long as the Blackhawks lost 5-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers in their season finale. “It's almost hard to accept that love and that praise,” Toews said.
NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Samuel Richard to an amateur tryout Thursday. Richard, who played with the U Sports champion University of New Brunswick Reds this season, will serve as backup to starting goaltender Joseph Woll on Thursday against the New York Rangers. Usual starter Ilya Samsonov has been ruled out for the regular-season finale, while netminder Matt Murray is out with a concussion. It's the fourth consecutive game the Maple Leafs will dress a goalie on an ama
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — If the teary-eyed hugs with his two sons and wife at the Zamboni entrance weren’t hints enough, Sabres goalie Craig Anderson made it official following a 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa on Thursday night. He’s retiring after a 20-year career. “This is it,” Anderson said after a 30-save performance in Buffalo’s home finale in which he was mobbed by teammates and celebrated in front of a crowd chanting, “Andy! Andy! Andy!” after Casey Mittelstadt scored 1:18 into the extra fra