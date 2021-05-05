Giants vs. Rockies Highlights
Blackman hits walk-off homer in 8-6 win vs. Giants
SEATTLE — Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager homered, reliever Kendall Graveman extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Tuesday night. Lewis followed Seager’s go-ahead sacrifice fly that made it 2-1 with a three-run homer in the eighth. Lewis, the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year, became the 54th major leaguer to reach 20 home runs by his 90th game. He hit the milestone in game No. 88, tying Alvin Davis for the fastest in Seattle history. Rafael Montero (3-1) earned the win with a scoreless eighth. The Mariners have won four of six and are 10-4 following a loss. Trey Mancini had three hits for Baltimore, including an RBI single in the ninth. Seager opened the scoring with a solo home run in the fourth, then lifted a sac fly to right field with the bases loaded in the eighth, scoring Sam Haggerty. Seager leads the majors with a .500 batting average with runners in scoring position and has 19 RBIs in those situations. Rio Ruiz answered Seager’s homer with a solo shot of his own to make it 1-all in the fifth. The pitches were rare mistakes for starters Justin Dunn of Seattle and Baltimore’s Jorge López, who each allowed three hits. López was pulled with one out in the fifth after walking two straight batters, then allowing a single to Haggerty. Adam Plutko got the Orioles out of the jam with a nimble sprint to first base and a tough grab for the third out of the inning on Mitch Haniger’s grounder. Dunn pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking four. He got out of a bases-loaded jam of his own making after two walks in the second with a strikeout of Ruiz. The right-hander was pulled after his fourth walk gave the Orioles runners at first and second in the sixth. Graveman induced two infield outs to escape the jam and extended his shutout streak with 1 2/3 hitless innings. He has struck out 14 and allowed five hits in a scoreless run that dates back to Sept. 19 last year. Travis Lakins Sr. (1-3) took the loss after loading the bases in the eighth with a single and two walks, setting up Seager and Lewis. ROSTER MOVES Orioles: Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to the alternate training site. He’s the second rookie starter the team has demoted, following Dean Kremer in April. Zimmermann was 1-3 in six starts. “It’s a similar-type situation where we’re giving him a little bit of a breather, kind of a reset a little bit,” manager Brandon Hyde said. Mariners: Reinstated 1B Evan White from the bereavement list and recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher from the alternate training site as the team continues to shuffle its staff with three starters on the injured list. RHPs Wyatt Mills and Domingo Tapia were optioned to the alternate training site. TRAINER’S ROOM Mariners: LHP Nick Margevicius visited with a specialist and continued to undergo tests on his injured left shoulder. Seattle manager Scott Servais said it's still unclear what is causing the pain. The starter went on the injured list April 26 after experiencing soreness during an appearance the previous day. UP NEXT Orioles: LHP John Means (3-0, 1.70 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season in the series finale. Means has won two straight. Mariners: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.40) returns to the mound after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his last outing. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Talbott, The Associated Press
VANCOUVER — Leon Draisaitl knows there's a spotlight fixed firmly on his teammate Connor McDavid as the Edmonton Oilers captain approaches yet another milestone. And the German sniper believes that's exactly the way it should be. The entire Oilers locker room is pushing to get McDavid to the 100-point mark in the pandemic-condensed NHL season, Draisaitl said. "He does so much for our team. He does so much for us on a nightly basis that the least we can do is help him out as much as we can." he said. "It might not be that important to him, but it sure is important to us for him to get to that point." McDavid inched closer to the goal Tuesday as the Oilers topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1. Draisaitl scored twice in the victory, with a pair of assists from McDavid, who leads the NHL in scoring with 93 points (31 goals, 62 assists) with five regular season game to go. "He set me up twice. I mean that's really all I can say," said Draisaitl, who sits second in the league's scoring race with 75 points (26 goals, 49 assists). "It's two nice passes, just had to make sure I bear down a little bit and obviously this time right now is about our team continuing to find our game, getting better every night and on the side it's obviously about him trying to reach that milestone." It was the second night in a row the Oilers topped the Canucks, coming after Edmonton clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 victory on Monday. McDavid and Draisaitl combined for six points in the win. Containing Edmonton's super stars takes a total team effort, said Vancouver defenceman Alex Edler. “You can’t lose sight of them for a second. You give them a little bit of room and they’ll make things happen," he said. "All five guys on the ice have got to be sharp, know where they are and try to take away their time and space.” Darnell Nurse also had a goal and an assist for Edmonton on Tuesday, and Evan Bouchard rounded out the scoring for the Oilers (32-17-2). Mike Smith stopped 28 shots for Edmonton and Thatcher Demko had 23 saves for Vancouver. Brock Boeser put away the lone goal for the Canucks (19-25-3), who saw their losing skid stretch to six games. “It’s never fun to lose. No one likes that," Edler said. "But there’s nothing we can do about the games we’ve lost now. We’ve just got to look forward to the next game. We’ve got to be mentally ready to play the next games, to work hard, to battle together. And we’re looking forward to the next game.” The Canucks held the Oilers off the score sheet through a period and a half Tuesday until Draisaitl and McDavid sparked a wave of three straight goals midway through the second. Draisaitl's first of the night came off a turnover by Vancouver's J.T. Miller deep in the Canucks end. McDavid picked off his errant pass and sent it out to Draisaitl, who rifled a snap shot over Demko's shoulder 14:29 into the middle frame to knot the score at 1-1. Miller smashed his stick and loudly uttered a four-letter expletive in response. A cascade of penalties then set the Oilers up for a pair of power-play strikes. Edmonton was first to the box when William Lagesson was called for interference. Just 10 seconds into the man advantage, Vancouver's Tanner Pearson joined him for hooking. Twenty-one seconds into the ensuing 4-on-4, Miller was called for a high stick that left the Oilers with a power pay. Draisaitl was quick to capitalize, using a net-front screen by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and blasting a shot past Demko from the top of the left face-off circle at 17:25. Draisaitl's 26th goal of the season gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead. Edmonton still had time on the Miller penalty and with less than a minute to go in the period, Bouchard beat Demko with his second goal of the season to make it 3-1. The Canucks took the lead just 34 seconds into Tuesday's game. Rookie Nils Hoglander powered into the Oilers zone and threw a pass over Nurse, who was sprawled across the top of the crease, trying to break up a play. Boeser jumped on the puck and popped it in past Smith at the side of the net. "Give Vancouver credit, they work hard, they make it hard on you," said Oilers coach Dave Tippett. "We did a lot of things all right, gave up some chances, probably more than we'd like but that being said, you go out there and you do what you have to do to try to win the game. Limit chances against, limit mistakes and find a way to win. Between (Smith) and some good penalty killing we were able to do that." Edmonton was 2 for 3 with the man advantage while Vancouver failed to score on four power plays. The Oilers sit second in the all-Canadian North Division, six points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canucks remain at the bottom of the standings with nine games left in their season. Edmonton holds a 5-2 edge in the 10-game season series between the two sides. The contest will continue Thursday when the Canucks visit Edmonton. NOTES: Boeser's goal was his 19th goal of the season and the 200th point (94 goals, 106 assist) of his NHL career. … Vancouver defenceman Jack Rathbone made his NHL debut. The Canucks selected him 95th overall in the 2017 draft. He has two goals and seven assists in eight games this season with Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets. … Canucks left-winger Tanner Pearson played his 500th NHL game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
MEXICO CITY — After watching his side exit the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League at the hands of a very good Cruz Azul team, Toronto FC head coach Chris Armas took a brief break from his stated "no excuses" policy. He paid tribute to his players by listing off the many obstacles TFC had to face en route to a 1-0 defeat Tuesday and 4-1 aggregate loss to the Mexican league leader in the quarterfinal of CONCACAF's flagship club competition. "These guys have been dealt a difficult hand — no home field, away from their families, a tough stretch back in Canada, our DPs (designated players) are not healthy at the moment. So many little things," Armas said. "A really difficult draw in the Champions League. Hot days for games midday. Short rest. "And these guys, not once did they make one excuse But it's important to be said that this team sticks together … We showed up tonight with a belief and a plan." Captain Michael Bradley went at it a different way. "Games in this competition are high-level. You understand that you have to be at your best to give yourself a chance. You have to make plays in key moments." An undermanned TFC wasn't and didn't. The Mexican league leader won comfortably on the night and across both legs to cruise into a semifinal against either defending MLS champion Columbus Crew SC or Monterrey in the August semifinals. Monterrey hosts Columbus on Wednesday in Mexico with the aggregate score at 2-2. Cruz Azul's 3-1 victory last week at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium meant Toronto had to score at least three goals Tuesday, with the degree of difficulty escalating if the Mexican side scored. Bryan Angulo, who scored twice in the opening leg, added to the aggregate lead in the 28th minute with a looping shot from 30-plus yards out that a backtracking Alex Bono could not get a hand to. Fullback Justin Morrow provided an inadvertent assist, his attempt at a headed clearance off a Cruz Azul goal kick deflecting high and back towards his own goal. The ball bounced once to the side of Angulo, who was in space between the Toronto centre backs, allowing the Ecuadorean forward to swing his right leg through it for a spectacular strike. The goal, Angulo's fourth of the tournament and third against Toronto, seemed to take some of the air out of TFC. "We congratulate the scorer, not blame TFC," Armas said of the goal. The rest of the game offered little drama in an empty Azteca Stadium. Angulo had opened the scoring in the first leg with a third-minute wonder-strike, curling a superb right-footed shot from just outside the penalty box into the far corner past Bono. Toronto was without all three designated players. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo remains out with a thigh injury, star striker Jozy Altidore was feeling unwell and newly signed Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo was finishing out his quarantine in TFC's adopted home of Orlando. Armas said Altidore hadn't been feeling well "for a few days." "It's a shame for Jozy and for us, but he'll be back and doing his thing," he said. Toronto endured a COVID-19 outbreak back home before setting up shop in Orlando due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. Wednesday marked the sixth stadium the nomadic team has played in this season. On the plus side, fullback Richie Laryea returned from suspension and influential centre back Chris Mavinga made his first start of the season after being sidelined by a calf injury. Ayo Akinola started in place of Altidore. Nick DeLeon also got the start with Auro, Eriq Zavaleta and Ralph Priso dropping out, Cruz Azul, which tops the Liga MX standings at 13-2-2, extended its unbeaten run to 19 games (16-0-3) in all competitions. In contrast, Toronto (0-1-1) has yet to win in the young MLS season, although it did dispatch Mexico's Club Leon in the Champions League round of 16. Toronto had an MLS bye on the weekend and had not played since the first leg. Cruz Azul tied Tijuana 1-1 on Saturday in Liga MX play. The Mexican side looked to play direct, sending balls over the Toronto backline with players racing after then. Bono was called into action early, pushing aside a powerful shot from Walter Montoya from just inside the penalty box two minutes in. DeLeon found Jonathan Osorio at the back post in the seventh minute but his goal-bound header hit defender Adrian Aldrete. Set plays continued to cause Toronto problems with Bono having to push away a header from an unmarked Pablo Aguilar off a 13th-minute corner. The Paraguayan centre back scored on a header from a free kick in the first leg. DeLeon, sent in alone, beat Jesus Corona in the 18th minute but the goal was called back for offside. Cruz Azul outshot Toronto 16-7 (9-5 in shots on target). Armas attributed the first-leg loss to poor set piece defending. But he was happier with the performance Tuesday. "We left everything on the field," he said. The TFC tank was never full, however, It marks Cruz Azul's first trip to the semifinals since 2013-14 when it won the tournament. Toronto reached the final in 2018, losing to Guadalajara in a penalty shootout. --- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021 The Canadian Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Austin Meadows hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays capitalized on the Los Angeles Angels' fielding ineptitude for an 8-3 victory Tuesday night. Kevin Kiermaier added a two-run double for the defending AL champions, who moved back above .500 with their third straight win. Tampa Bay's first four runs were abetted by the Angels' first three errors in a four-error performance by the majors' worst fielding team. Meadows then hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and a three-run shot in the eighth for his second career multi-homer game, his first since April 2019. Mike Trout hit his eighth homer and José Iglesias drove in two late runs for the Angels, who have lost three in a row and nine of 13 to fall two games below .500 for the first time this season. Shane McClanahan pitched four scoreless innings of two-hit ball for Tampa Bay in his second major league start, throwing only 63 pitches before Luis Patino (1-0) came on for the fifth. McClanahan's 100-mph stuff was still popping, but the Rays have allowed him to go only four innings in each of his first two starts. Tampa Bay scored two early unearned runs thanks to three errors by the Angels, who have committed 29 errors this season in just 28 games. Alex Cobb (1-2) struck out eight while yielding two hits and five walks over five innings against his former team, but left trailing 2-0 thanks to the Halos' leaky defence. Manuel Margot reached on Iglesias' error in the first inning and scored from first when David Fletcher booted Brandon Lowe's groundball single in shallow right field. In the fourth, Randy Arozarena singled, stole second, advanced on catcher Max Stassi’s wild throw and scored on Meadows’ groundout. Kiermaier's slow-bouncing grounder in the sixth somehow got between two Angels in the drawn-in infield. Kiermaier then hustled to second when right fielder Jared Walsh was slow to throw back to the infield. Trout connected for a high-arching solo shot off Patino in the sixth, but Meadows homered leading off the seventh for the Rays. Iglesias delivered a two-run single for Los Angeles in the eighth. AL MOVES UP Albert Pujols singled in the seventh for his 3,253rd career hit, breaking his tie with Nap Lajoie for 13th place in baseball history. Pujols is two hits behind Eddie Murray for 12th. COBB'S HISTORY Cobb spent his first six major league seasons with Tampa Bay, pitching for current Angels manager Joe Maddon. A few months after Cobb left for Baltimore in 2018, the Rays drafted McClanahan with a compensatory pick — 31st overall — created by Cobb’s departure. TRAINER'S ROOM Rays: RHP Michael Wacha went on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness. The Rays activated RHP Collin McHugh, who was out with a back strain. Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon sat out after bruising his knee with a foul ball Monday night. ... LF Justin Upton left before the sixth inning with a bruised knee, also after fouling a ball off his leg in the fourth. UP NEXT Rays: Andrew Kittredge (3-0, 1.54 ERA) will make his second start of the season Wednesday for Tampa Bay. Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA) makes his fourth mound start of the season after a two-day delay because he got hit on the right elbow by a fastball in Seattle last Sunday. The two-way star is also expected to hit against the Rays. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson kept chipping away at her women's world curling championship deficit with a third straight win Tuesday in Calgary. The host country downed Scotland 6-5 in an extra end to get to a 4-5 record, but Einarson's Manitoba foursome still faces a battle to be among Friday's six teams advancing to the qualification round. "We're still kicking," the Canadian skip said. "Our backs are against the wall and we've got to keep pushing and giving it our all out there because we can't lose. "We've got to keep going, fighting and doing everything it takes to win our games." Einarson went 1-5 to start the women's championship before beating South Korea, Italy and the Scots. "We've just continued to climb back to where we want to be," Canadian second Shannon Birchard said. "We had some dark days, but I think sticking together as a unit, as a family here in the bubble helped us get out of it. Now we're ready for the last few and ready to push on." Russia topped the table at 8-0 ahead of Switzerland at 7-1, Sweden at 6-1 and the United States at 6-3. Scotland fell to 5-3 followed by China (4-4), Canada (4-5) and Denmark (3-4). Canada faces Estonia (1-7) on Wednesday and finishes the preliminary round versus Denmark and Japan (2-5) on Thursday and China on Friday. Trailing the Scots 3-2, Einarson stole three points in the eighth end on the strength of her delicate tap to lie four with her final stone. The skip missed a peel in the rings for the win in the 10th, however, and had to go the extra end to claim victory. She didn't miss another peel and removed Scots' shot stone for the win in the 11th. "We desperately needed it," Einarson said. A Canadian comeback in the world championship will be witnessed by few. Television and streaming broadcasts suspended Sunday remain so until at least Thursday because seven members of the broadcast team tested positive for COVID-19. Without spectators and now production staff in the building, the Markin MacPhail Centre feels even more like curling in a library for the Canadians. "It's even more quiet now," Einarson said. "You don't have those extra people around. We miss them. We hope they come back." The top six countries Friday advance to the qualification round with the top two countries earning byes to the semifinals. The third to sixth seeds square off to determine the other two semifinalists. The top six teams also qualify their countries in women's curling for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The rest of the Olympic field will be determined by an international qualifying tournament in December, which would be an awkward prospect for Curling Canada given the Olympic trials are in Saskatoon in November. Broadcasts were suspended and the morning draw postponed Sunday when four TV staff tested positive for the coronavirus, and that number rose to seven Monday. The rest of the broadcast crew continued to test negative, but more tests are needed to ensure a safe restart, the World Curling Federation said. "The confirmation of this latest round of results, and additional work on contact tracing, allows the broadcast team and medical officials to progress to the next stage of discussions around a managed return to the competition with an adapted TV production setup," the WCF said Tuesday in a statement. "The impacted individuals who have previously returned positive results will remain in isolation and continue to be medically managed by the competition medical officials with guidance from Alberta Health." The women's championship was relocated from Switzerland in March to Calgary in May because Swiss health authorities refused to support the tournament in the face of a global pandemic. The women's championship is the seventh and final curling event held with zero spectators and in a controlled environment in Calgary to prevent the spread of the virus. Broadcast personnel aren't housed in the same hotel as the teams. Two German players, however, remain in quarantine because they tested positive before the tournament began. The WCF gave Daniela Jentsch an exemption to compete with a three-player team. Last month's men's championship was interrupted on the final weekend because of four positive COVID tests. The event made it to the finish line when it was determined those were "false positives." The world mixed doubles championship in Aberdeen, Scotland, where Einarson and Brad Gushue will represent Canada, is May 17-23. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press