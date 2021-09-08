Giants vs. Rockies Highlights

Yahoo Sports Videos

Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Shuster is on The Rush, revealing the method behind the madness of drafting himself to his Fantasy Football team, which NFL fan base is the wildest, what advice he’d give to his rookie-self if he had the chance and which actor he’d want to play him in one very specific role. Plus, Juju and Snickers are launching the “Rookie Mistake of the Year” program, rewarding fans during the NFL season who share examples of rookie mistakes they have made. To submit a rookie mistake and learn more, fans can head to snickersrookiemistakes.com and follow along on social using #SNICKERSROOKIEMISTAKE.