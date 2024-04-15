Giants vs. Rays Highlights

MLB clubhouse attendants don't have the most glamorous job, but players will tell you they couldn't do their job without the "clubbies."
The Kansas City Royals stacked their lineup in a different way against the Mets. It led to a bunch of runs.
Andre Agassi delighted his followers on Saturday as the former Wimbledon champion stunned a gorgeous photo of his wife Steffi
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
TORONTO — Yariel Rodriguez had been waiting his entire life for this moment: pitching in Major League Baseball. Rodriguez did not disappoint, striking out six and giving up just one run on four hits over 3 2/3 innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. The 26-year-old Cuban said he was trying to stay mentally present on the mound. "It was very emotional but at the same time, I know I've got a job to do," said Rodriguez through translator Hector
Jason Day went viral at the Masters this week for wearing some rather bold outfits from Malbon. Day said after finishing his third round Saturday that he was asked the previous day to take off the white vest he was wearing that said in big letters across the midsection: "Malbon Golf Championship." Day wasn't sure who exactly requested the wardrobe change, but “respectfully, you do that, because it's all about the tournament here, and I respect the tournament.”
The trio were spotted together in Florida during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club
Michael Che was humbled by basketball star Caitlin Clark when she crashed Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment after the comedian made a sexist joke at her expense. “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an apron,” Che said. Che then introduced the real …
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
PARIS (AP) — U.S. track and field athletes have around four dozen pieces to choose from when assembling their uniforms at the Olympics. The one grabbing the most attention is a high-cut leotard that barely covers the bikini line and has triggered debate between those who think it is sexist and others who argue they don't need the internet to make sure they have good uniforms. Among those critical or laughing at the uniforms included Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, sprinter Britton Wilson and even a
Charlie was pictured seemingly giving his dad some swing tips on the practice range at Augusta National.
The couple attended the Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City soccer match together on April 13
UTICA, N.Y. — Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship from the United States with a 6-5 overtime win in Sunday's final. Danielle Serdachny scored a power-play goal at 5:16 of overtime to end the showdown. The Canadians earned some revenge in Utica, N.Y., for last year's 6-3 loss in the gold-medal game to the U.S. on home ice in Brampton, Ont. Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored her first two goals of the tournament. Emily Clark, Erin Ambrose and Julia Gosling also scored i
Several signs point to Bryson DeChambeau winning this year’s Masters, including the one he yanked out of the ground at Augusta National on Friday.
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — The sequel turned out to be just as good for Wrexham. The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday. That's back-to-back promotions for the team since it was thrust into the spotlight following the investment by its Hollywood owners. It is two tiers away from the Premier League. “This is the ride of our lives,” Reynolds wrote on X, formely Twitter, after the game.
A lot of people don't know about the silver trophy, a model of the clubhouse that weighs about 20 pounds and is the size of a modest birthday cake.
TORONTO — Canada's Brad Gushue beat top-ranked Joel Retornaz of Italy 7-6 on Sunday to win the Princess Auto Players' Championship. Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5 in the women's final earlier in the day at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a single in the eighth end for the victory. He was coming off a second-place finish at the world championship last week in Switzerland. Tirinzoni forced Wrana to play a low-percentage in-off with
TORONTO — Jennifer Jones was mid-answer in a post-game media interview Friday when her youngest daughter tugged at her leg and gave her a reminder of why her decision to retire was so difficult. The legendary skip's voice cracked as Skyla yelled out 'Don't,' just as her mother was discussing why the time was right to leave the sport. "The hardest part for me is our daughters don't want me to retire," Jones said. "So I feel bad because she really doesn't want me to." The Winnipeg skip's long run