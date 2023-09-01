Giants vs. Padres Highlights
Mike Yastrzemski went yard and the Giants scored six runs in the 3rd inning in their 7-2 win over the Giants
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson signed a minor league deal with the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, two days after the New York Yankees released him. The Brewers said Donaldson will report to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee. Donaldson is a three-time All-Star who had an MVP season with Toronto in 2015, but his production has dipped dramatically. The 37-year-old has hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since the Yankees
The Blue Jays manager made a costly and difficult-to-explain decision in a one-run loss on Tuesday — and the rationale didn't hold water.
Davis Schneider and Ernie Clement could be the heroes the Blue Jays need down the stretch.
The Royals’ Cole Ragans did something unseen in Major League Baseball in 112 years.
Prince Harry was overcome with emotion in his new documentary about the Invictus Games and it has everything to do with Meghan Markle. See video.
The Blue Jays and Rangers have had their beef in the past. The ingredients are there for the rivalry to be renewed in September.
Messi seen at this Michelin-starred restaurant.
Iga Swiatek thinks it could be tricky to surpass her pal — Slovenia's Kaja Juvan — en route to defending her US Open title.
Lewis Hamilton said he was confident Mercedes could match Red Bull within the next two years as he finally put pen to paper on a new two-year deal worth an estimated £100 million.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider explained why he didn't opt to use a pinch-runner for Alejandro Kirk when trailing by two runs in the eighth inning of Tuesday's eventual one-run loss to the Nationals.
Which wideouts should you be leery of at their current ADPs? Seven analysts reveal a big-name receiver they're fading in drafts.
Nearly half of baseball's hardest throwing pitchers this season have had reconstructive Tommy John surgery in their careers.
The breakout Norwegian golfer has had himself an enormous few weeks.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds, Harrison Bader thought about one day returning to the New York Yankees. “I never thought I'd ever play in the big leagues, let alone in the Yankees uniform,” the native New Yorker said Thursday. “I have no idea what's to come for the future. I certainly hope it's in a Yankees uniform again if that's an option.” Outfielder Hunter Renfroe also was claimed by the Reds, off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, in an effort by the team to
Our NFL Team Rankings for 2023 season are split into four tiers: Super Bowl favorites, playoff contenders, also-rans and the dregs. The top four overall includes three you might expect — and one shocker
Trey Lance became the latest – but surely not the last – example of a quarterback who was shown the door early despite his lofty draft status.
NEW YORK (AP) — The robot strike zone will be getting slightly bigger at Triple-A starting Tuesday in an attempt to make it better reflect individual batters rather than averages, and the pitch clock will be altered, too. The robots this season were programmed to call a two-dimensional zone based on where the ball crosses the midpoint of the plate, 8 1/2 inches from the front and the back. MLB reduced the top of the zone to 51% of a batter’s height from 56%. The system averaged batter heights, r
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wants you to get comfortable taking small steps toward a championship — Step 1 is to win the first month of the season.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians are hoping some Angels throwaways can get them to the postseason. Trying to chase down Minnesota in the AL Central race, Cleveland claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López off waivers from Los Angeles on Thursday, acquisitions that didn't cost the Guardians any prospects. After going 4-2 on a recent road trip, the Guardians are currently five games behind the first-place Twins with 28 games left. Cleveland will host Minnesota for a