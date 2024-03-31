Giants vs. Padres Highlights

Benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning of the game Saturday between the Blue Jays and Rays when Toronto pitcher Génesis Cabrera exchanged words with José Caballero and shoved the Tampa Bay shortstop. Tempers flared after Caballero, who layed down a bunt single to drive in a run, continued around the bases on third baseman Justin Turner's throwing error. Right fielder George Springer ran down the throw past first base and threw to shortstop Bo Bichette, who tagged Caballero out at third base for the final out of the inning.
After a baserunning mistake caught him out in the Dodgers' home opener, Shohei Ohtani spoke to coaches and teammates to make sure it wouldn't happen again.
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker's family stayed out of Philadelphia on opening day. Snitker called out Phillies fans in spring training for what he said was objectionable behavior from them in the playoffs toward his wife and other Atlanta friends and family members. “It’s rough there,” Snitker said in an interview with Atlanta radio station WZGC broadcast March 21.
Perhaps nothing is particularly discernible after 1/162nd of the campaign, but overreacting to Opening Day is a fun exercise.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is on the verge of reaching the milestone of 1,000 NHL games, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton is part of the celebration. Carlton remixed her hit song “A Thousand Miles” with Carlson-themed lyrics as part of a collaboration between the team and the production company Fresh Tape Media. On Saturday night against the Boston Bruins, Carlson is set to become the 128th defenseman in league history to skate in 1,000 regular-season games. The
It sounds like Bears GM Ryan Poles had "at least one better offer" on the table for Justin Fields than what he got from the Steelers.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue earned two wins Saturday on the opening day of round-robin play at the world men's curling championship. He defeated Czechia's Lukas Klima 9-8 in an extra end and then posted an 8-5 win over Germany's Marc Muskatewitz at the IWC Arena. "The first day is a little unnerving because you’re not sure what you’re going to get when you put the broom down,” Gushue said. “Today was a good learning opportunity and hopefully the ice stays similar to what it
With fewer than three weeks remaining in the NHL regular season, here are the updated standings and where the playoff races stand.
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last. The veteran skip from St. John's, N.L., won the world title in 2017 and lost in the final three times, including the last two years. The 43-year-old isn’t taking his future for granted. “At this point, you have to treat every one like it’s the last one," Gushue said in recent media availability before leaving for Schaffhausen, Switzerland. "I'm going into this like it could be the last because, wh
It remains unclear whether former Dodgers All-Star Julio Urías will ever pitch in the majors again as he awaits a decision on potential misdemeanor charges.
Teoscar Hernández, trying to jump start his career after a disappointing 2023 in Seattle, hits two home runs in the Dodgers' 6-3 win over the Cardinals.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Ty Mueller on a three-year, entry-level contract. Mueller, a 21-year-old native of Cochrane, Alta., had 11 goals and 15 assists over 40 games in his junior season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks. "Ty has continued to develop and take important steps forward since we drafted him," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Saturday in a release. "He is a smart two-way hockey player who we look forward to working w
