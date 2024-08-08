Giants vs. Nationals Highlights

- Advertisement
Baxter was the team's second-leading rusher in 2023 and took over as the top back following Jonathon Brooks' knee injury.
Hurts reportedly went to great lengths to fix himself and the Eagles last season.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
With Week 1 of NFL preseason action right around the corner, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon share which NFL teams need to have a prove-it season in 2024.
According to a report, Nabers had been having lots of success against the Lions' secondary over the past two days and that may have been a factor in the escalation.
“I don't want them to be better,” Emma Hayes said after the USWNT's 1-0 Olympic semifinal win over Germany. “Truthfully. I want them to suffer. And I thought we suffered a hell of a lot today. And — good.”
Smith's goal in the 95th minute means the U.S. will play either Spain or Brazil for gold.
The Giants main takeaway from today's multiple scuffles? Don't let your quarterback get involved in any fights.
It's rankings week on the pod and of course that means we have to talk ADPs. Late Round QB's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to identify the top 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season. The two find a few WRs, RBs and one specific TE they love where they're currently being drafted. They also find a few high profile QBs and RBs that are going way too high.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USMNT crashing out of the 2024 summer Olympics, the USWNT advancing to the semi-finals and are joined in-studio by Hugo Larsson, midfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the weekend series, including Blake Snell’s no-hitter and the White Sox epic losing streak.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' and this time we dive deep into our latest staff mock: A 12-team, full PPR, 3 starting WR format. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest observations for the draft. Both found interesting trends in rounds 2-4 and identified a steep cliff for one position after the sixth round.
The Bulldogs went 13-1 in 2023 after missing the four-team College Football Playoff.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues to research consensus expert rankings to seek out windows of positional opportunity.
Djokovic wins his first career gold medal.
USA advances to face Switzerland in the Olympic quarterfinals.
Germany became the American women's 58th straight casualty in the Olympics.
Facing elimination and down a man due to injury, Team USA's 3x3 men's team went out with a whimper against the Netherlands.
The two-time Masters champion adds a gold medal to his resume.
Lin, of Chinese Taipei, defeated Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva by unanimous decision, 5-0.