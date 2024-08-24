Giants vs. Mariners Highlights
Leo Rivas and the Mariners defeat Heliot Ramos and the Giants, 6-5
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo took batting practice before Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox to determine the team's fantasy football draft order.
The former LSU teammates had to quickly call off a bet over which one would win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes continues to make a case for the National League Rookie of the Year award, throwing six scoreless innings Thursday vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
It’s a massive season of change at Alabama.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Ronald Acuña Jr. become the fourth player to achieve the milestone last year as rule changes resulted in more stolen base attempts.
After bringing back a ton of talent and adding some key pieces via the transfer portal, this may be Lane Kiffin's best team yet. The question is whether they'll finally realize their lofty ambitions.
Johansen never played for the Flyers after being acquired at the March NHL trade deadline.
The Atlanta Braves suffered another major injury in their lineup, with Austin Riley fracturing his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.
Daniel Jones' preseason got off to a troubling start.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the weekend that was in Major League Baseball and talk about which division races they are keeping a close eye on in the final couple of months of the season and they get into some of our favorite segments, including Sorry for Your Mentions.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
“My message to the players: if you get in a fight out here, if you’re a starter you’re going to play the whole preseason game. If you’re not a starter, you won’t play at all.”
Wood appeared in five NFL games.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.