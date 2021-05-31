Giants vs. Dodgers Highlights

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal at 12:39 of the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Sunday night to open their second-round playoff series. Goodrow put the reigning Stanley Cup champions ahead for good when he headed left against Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei, then shot from a sharp angle on the left side. The puck skid underneath Nedeljkovic's right pad as it lifted slightly off the ice near the post to break a 1-1 tie. That lead held, with the Lightning holding off Carolina's final minute with the empty net and extra attacker in a desperate tying attempt. Instead, the Lightning won a road series opener for the second straight round. The Lightning swept the first two games at Florida in that six-game first-round series. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night. Brayden Point added a second-period goal on the power play for Tampa Bay, while Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp all day with 37 saves — including 15 in the first period against the Hurricanes buzzing out of the gate backed by a rowdy home crowd of more than 16,000. Jake Bean scored on the power play to tie it early in the third period for Carolina, notching his first career playoff assist. The Hurricanes, who have home-ice advantage after winning the Central Division, also got another solid performance from Nedeljkovic with 28 saves. INJURY REOPRT Tampa Bay didn't have defenseman David Savard for this one due to an upper-body injury. Then the Lightning saw fellow blue-liner Erik Cernak go down when he got sandwiched between Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov and Victor Trocheck in a collision near the boards at 18:15 of the second. Cernak eventually got up and skated slowly to the tunnel, leaving the Lightning with five defensemen. Carolina winger Nino Niederreiter sat out with an upper-body injury after leaving Saturday's practice early. And that opened a space for Cedric Paquette to make his playoff debut for Carolina — and against his former Lightning teammates after spending 2014-20 with the franchise. LOUDER HOUSE The NHL had approved an increased attendance for PNC Arena with the installation of a 500-ton chiller to increase air flow while ensuring integrity of the ice despite the rising temperatures outside. Carolina had about 5,000 fans to close the regular season, then upped that to about 12,000 for the Nashville series after the state eased public-gathering and physical distancing restrictions. The official figure for Games 1 and 2 of this series is 16,299, roughly 87% of the building's normal 18,680-fan capacity. STORM WARNING David Ayres — the Zamboni driver and kidney-transplant recipient who memorably won a 2020 game in Toronto for the Hurricanes as the emergency goaltender — sounded the storm-warning siren for the Hurricanes to take the ice for the third period. Hurricanes TV color announcer Tripp Tracy along with North Carolina State women's tennis players Jaeda Daniel and Alana Smith — who helped the Wolfpack reach the national semifinals — sounded the pregame and first-intermission sirens. ___ Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Aaron Beard, The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Alex Cejka won the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday for his second straight major championship, thriving on accurate and powerful ball-striking and deft touch around the demanding greens at Southern Hills. Cejka shot a 3-under 67 for a four-stroke victory over Tim Petrovic, three weeks after he beat Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition in Alabama. “It’s incredible,” Cejka said. “Seeing and knowing all those names who are up there on the trophy and being on the trophy myself, it’s a dream come true. ... Monday when I played for the first time here I walked those fairways and remember seeing this on TV in all those years and I can’t even describe how it feels to be here and touching the trophy. I’m just super blessed. I’m super happy. It’s an incredible feeling right now. “ Cejka fled the Czech Republic with his father at age nine, settling eventually in West Germany, where he took up golf and turned professional at age 18. Stricker had a one-shot lead going into the final round and many expected another duel to the finish. That duel vanished early, with Stricker’s usually reliable putting failing him greatly. He missed seven putts inside of 8 feet, and his ball-striking also was off, leading to a 77 that dropped into a tie for 11th. After a birdie at the first, Cejka had a nervous bogey-bogey stretch on Nos. 2 and 3. But with Canadian Mike Weir and Stricker making a mess of things around him, he steadily pulled away with birdies on Nos. 5, 7, 11 and 12. From there he held on, getting up-and-down from greenside bunkers and overcoming a water ball on the par-5 13th that led to his only bogey on the back nine. He also drove into a creek on the par-4 10th, but after taking a drop, hit his third shot to 6 feet and saved par. He finished at 8-under 272. Cejka said seeing what was happening to Stricker and Weir early was a shock to his system. Weir, from Brights Grove, Ont., started the day three shots back and shot 72. The 2003 Masters champion finished seven strokes back, tied for fifth. “I was actually almost in shock, which threw my game off totally,” he said. “I was expecting him (Stricker, who began the day at 6 under) to come out and just put so much pressure on, as great a player as he normally is. But it’s golf." Cejka won three times on the European Tour in 1995 and a fourth event in 2002 before moving to the U.S. He played the PGA Tour from 2002 to 2011 before losing his status, but regained it in 2015, a year he won the Puerto Rico Open for his lone PGA Tour victory. He joined the PGA Tour Champions without enough career money winnings for full status, and was an alternate into the Tradition. He also finished second in the Chubb Championship in April. He now not only has earned full status, he will be back at Southern Hills in 2022 for the PGA Championship, for which he will be slightly younger than the defending champion Phil Mickelson. Petrovic also closed with a 67. “I just put the blinders on and play my game,” Petrovic said. “I think that’s been the key for me in all these runner-up finishes. One of these days I’ll punch one through.” Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly, Paul McGinley and others waited on the first tee to congratulate Cejka on the torrid start to his senior career and the impressive performance at Southern Hills. “After he won Regions Tradition, you know, he was really meaningful in saying, `I finally feel like one of you guys,'” Kelly said. “Now he’s been a great player for a long time and he’s put in so much time. He’s playing the Outlaw Tours in Arizona. He’s played everything he can. He never gave up and this is the reward that’s happening right now. I mean I think it’s an awesome story. He’s a great guy. He works his butt off. He keeps his head down and goes and gets it. I think it’s awesome.” Retief Goosen, the winner of the 2001 U.S. Open at Southern Hills, had a 66 to tie for third with K.J. Choi at 3 under. Choi briefly tied Cejka for the lead after four birdies in his first seven holes before settling for a 68. Calgary's Stephen Ames shot a 73 to finish 8 over. David Morland IV, of Aurora, Ont., shot an 11-over 81 in the final round, the worst performance of the day, to drop into a tie for 72nd. Ken Macleod, The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening around the majors Monday: ___ HOT STUFF The Rays and Yankees renew their intense AL East rivalry with a Memorial Day matinee in the Bronx to begin a four-game series. “They hate us and so it’s easy for us to get more excited to play those guys,” Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Thompson said. “It’s kind of how they’ve behaved in the past couple years with us pitching inside, with them throwing at our guys, stuff like that.” The first-place Rays (34-20) have won 15 of 16 and are tied with San Diego for the best record in the majors. Meanwhile, the Yankees just dropped three straight in Detroit for the Tigers’ first home series sweep of the Bronx Bombers in 21 years. New York (29-24) was outscored 15-5 with 36 strikeouts during the series and went 1 for 25 with runners in scoring position. Rich Hill pitches for Tampa Bay against Jameson Taillon at Yankee Stadium. “We don’t have any reservations about it,” Thompson said. “We just go out there and we’re like, `We’re going to beat those guys.’ They can talk all the talk they want, they can throw at our guys, we’re going to beat them -- and in the past two years we’ve definitely done that.” Tampa Bay topped the Yankees in their Division Series last October on the way to winning the American League pennant. The Rays have won six of nine, including a 3-0 record in New York, during this year’s season series. “When we play the Yankees, we don’t talk about it, it’s just something different,” Thompson said. “There’s a little bit extra that you can just feel it in the room, in the clubhouse and the field. We want to beat those guys.” PAIR OF ACES Jack Flaherty (8-1, 2.54 ERA) pitches for St. Louis against Los Angeles newcomer Trevor Bauer (5-3, 2.07) in the opener of a three-game series between National League contenders at Dodger Stadium. Flaherty leads the majors in wins, while Bauer ranks second in the NL with 91 strikeouts. HISTORY AND CONNECTIONS Boston manager Alex Cora returns to Houston when the Red Sox open a four-game series against the Astros. Cora was Houston's bench coach when the Astros beat Boston in the playoffs en route to winning the 2017 World Series. Then he managed the Red Sox to the 2018 title, defeating Houston in the ALCS along the way — only to be fired after his role in the Astros' 2017 illegal sign-stealing scam was exposed in a Major League Baseball investigation. Now, he's back in charge of the surprising Red Sox (32-20), who have won three in a row and are a game behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East. José Urquidy (3-2, 3.22 ERA) is set to come off the injured list and pitch for Houston against Eduardo Rodriguez (5-3, 5.06). Urquidy last started May 12, when he exited a game with shoulder discomfort. EL NINO IN THE WINDY CITY Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres visit Wrigley Field for an afternoon game against the Chicago Cubs. Chris Paddack (2-3, 3.61 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the series opener for the Padres. He has allowed one run or fewer in each of his last four outings. Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.36) was originally slated to start for Chicago, but he's unavailable after he had an appendectomy Sunday morning. HELP ON THE WAY After getting rained out Sunday night for the third time in five days, the depleted Mets (25-20) begin a nine-game road trip at Arizona, which just ended a 13-game losing streak with a 9-2 win over St. Louis. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom will start the opener, and first baseman Pete Alonso (sprained right hand) could come off the injured list along with reliever Seth Lugo (right elbow surgery) and outfielder Kevin Pillar, who sustained multiple facial fractures when he was hit square in the nose by a fastball on May 17. Despite having 16 players on the injured list, the NL East leaders have won four straight overall and nine of their past 10 at Citi Field, where the Mets are 15-5 this year. “I know that we can take this game to the road, too,” manager Luis Rojas said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched six shutout innings and Mauricio Dubón hit one of two homers off Clayton Kershaw, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Sunday. Gausman (6-0) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked none before he was removed because of left hip tightness. He also helped himself with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Jake McGee worked the ninth for his 12th save in 14 opportunities. Austin Slater also connected against Kershaw (7-4), sending the Giants to their third win in the four-game set after Los Angeles posted a three-game sweep last weekend. San Francisco has the second-best record in the majors at 33-20 and is a half-game behind San Diego in the NL West. Albert Pujols and Max Muncy each hit a two-run homer for Los Angeles. BREWERS 3, NATIONALS 0 WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer and Avisaíl García homered again, leading Milwaukee to its fourth straight win. The Brewers collected four of the game’s seven hits. Washington totaled three runs in getting swept in the three-game series. Woodruff (4-2) struck out 10, allowing only two hits in seven innings and leaving with a 1.27 ERA. Scherzer (4-4) also struck out 10 and gave up two hits in six innings. García’s 10th homer was a two-run drive in the first inning. Omar Narváez connected in the ninth, and Josh Hader earned his 12th save. RAYS 6, PHILLIES 2 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Zunino and Brett Phillips homered as AL East-leading Tampa Bay won for the 15th time in 16 games. The Rays have won four consecutive games, including a two-game sweep over Philadelphia, since Kansas City stopped their 11-game win streak on Tuesday, Philadelphia, losers of eight of 11, got a run-scoring double from Brad Miller. The Phillies loaded the bases with two out in the ninth against Diego Castillo, but Odúbel Herrera flew out to deep center field. Zunino hit his 12th homer with two out in the second, a two-run drive off Zach Eflin (2-5). Phillips connected for a solo shot during Tampa Bay’s two-run fifth. Josh Fleming (5-3) got the win. WHITE SOX 3, ORIOLES 1 CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito struck out 12, and the White Sox handed the Orioles their 13th straight loss. Baltimore matched its worst skid since 2009. It has been swept in four consecutive series and dropped 20 of 22 overall. Nick Madrigal hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning as the White Sox completed a four-game sweep. The AL Central leaders have won six of seven to climb a season-high 12 games over .500. Giolito (5-4) allowed a run in seven innings. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save. DJ Stewart homered for the Orioles. Dillon Tate (0-3) got the loss. TIGERS 6, YANKEES 2 DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Tarik Skubal pitched six shutout innings, and the Tigers completed their first home series sweep of the Yankees in 21 years. New York was outscored 15-5 with 36 strikeouts during the series and went 1 for 25 with runners in scoring position. Shortstop Gleyber Torres had two errors and third baseman Gio Urshela one that contributed to a four-run third inning and a 6-0 Detroit lead. New York's Michael King (0-2) allowed four runs — two earned — in 2 1/3 innings in an erratic audition to replace injured Corey Kluber in the rotation. Detroit had not swept a three-game home series from the Yankees since May 12-14, 2000, its first season at Comerica Park. Skubal (2-7) struck out eight in his third big league win. ASTROS 7, PADRES 4 HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched eight effective innings and Kyle Tucker homered, lifting Houston to the victory. Greinke (5-2) permitted one run and six hits. The right-hander improved to 14-3 in his career against the Padres. Houston jumped on Blake Snell (1-2) for four runs in the first. Alex Bregman drove in Jose Altuve with a groundout, and Tucker capped the inning with a three-run homer to left. The Astros added three more in the third. Aledmys Díaz hit a two-run double and scored on Taylor Jones’ single. Webster Rivas, Wil Myers and Ha-Seong Kim homered for the Padres, who fell to 8-1 in interleague play. REDS 5, CUBS 1 CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Mahle worked five shutout innings, Eugenio Suárez homered and the Reds stopped the Cubs' six-game win streak. Tyler Naquin drove in two runs for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos had two hits. Jonathan India also had two hits and drove in a run. Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors. The banged-up Cubs were once again without first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed his fifth straight game due to back tightness. Mahle (4-2) allowed one hit, struck out eight and walked one. Tejay Antone got four outs for his third save. Kris Bryant hit an RBI single in the eighth for Chicago’s only run. Jake Arrieta (5-5) was charged with five runs — two earned — and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. BLUE JAYS 4, INDIANS 1, GAME 1 INDIANS 6, BLUE JAYS 5, GAME 2 CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians rallied for a doubleheader split, taking advantage of another wild outing for Tyler Chatwood. Chatwood (0-2) forced in the tying run with his fourth straight walk in the seventh, and José Ramírez followed with a game-ending sacrifice fly. Chatwood walked two batters in the ninth against Tampa Bay last Sunday, and Travis Bergen followed with three straight bases-loaded walks in the Blue Jays’ 6-4 loss. Ramírez and Amed Rosario each drove in two runs for Cleveland in the second game. Emmanuel Clase (3-2) got the win. Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered against Aaron Civale (7-2) in the opener, leading Toronto to the victory. Ross Stripling (1-3) pitched five innings of one-run ball for the win, and Jordan Romano got three outs for his third save. Josh Naylor went deep for Cleveland. Indians bench coach DeMarlo Hale filled in for manager Terry Francona, who attended his youngest daughter Jamie’s wedding in Rhode Island. ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 2 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jared Walsh’s 12th homer sparked a four-run second inning for the Angels, and four relievers combined for six scoreless innings. David Fletcher doubled twice and drove in two runs for Los Angeles, which won their second straight for a split of the four-game series. José Suarez (2-0) pitched three hitless innings for the win. Raisel Iglesias recorded four outs for his ninth save. Matt Olson and Sean Murphy each drove in a run for the AL West-leading A’s. Cole Irvin (3-7) pitched six innings of six-hit ball. DIAMONDBACKS 9, CARDINALS 2 PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte homered and drove in three runs, and the Diamondbacks stopped a 13-game losing streak. Arizona is just 19-35. It had been on the National League’s longest losing streak since the Diamondbacks’ 14-game skid in 2004. Matt Peacock (2-1) got his first big league win as a starting pitcher. He surrendered two runs and six hits in six innings. Josh Reddick had three hits for Arizona, which took advantage of three errors to score two unearned runs. Riley Smith worked three innings for his first career save. Dylan Carlson homered for the Cardinals, who had won four in a row. Kwang Hyun Kim (1-3) allowed four runs and a career-high nine hits in five innings. MARINERS 4, RANGERS 2 SEATTLE (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Seager homered and the Mariners sent the Rangers to their 12th straight road loss. The Rangers matched a team record for most consecutive road losses set in 2003. Texas is off Monday before continuing its trip with three games at Colorado. Seattle has won a season-best four in a row. Texas has lost six straight overall. Kikuchi (3-3) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings. Keynan Middleton got three outs for his fourth save. Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer for Texas. Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-3) got the loss. ROYALS 6, TWINS 3 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs, leading the Royals to the victory. Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier each drove in two runs for Kansas City, which had dropped three of four. Dozier hit a solo drive in the ninth inning for his sixth homer. Royals right-hander Brad Keller improved to 3-0 in his last four starts. He permitted three runs and five hits in five innings. Kyle Zimmer, Scott Barlow and Greg Holland combined for four hitless innings in relief. Holland worked the ninth for his third save in five chances. Minnesota went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners. Ben Rortvedt hit his first career homer for the Twins. Matt Shoemaker (2-6) gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings. ROCKIES 4, PIRATES 3 PITTSBURGH (AP) — Charlie Blackmon got three extra-base hits and keyed a two-run rally in the ninth inning that sent Colorado to the victory. Blackmon hit two doubles and a triple as the Rockies ended a five-game losing streak. They were shut out in both games of a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Saturday. After Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez (3-1) walked Ryan McMahon with one out in the ninth, Blackmon hit an RBI double off the wall in center to make it 3-all. Blackmon scored the go-ahead run on a two-out single from Matt Adams. Colorado's Daniel Bard (3-3) struck out three in the final two innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyler Chatwood forced in the tying run with his fourth straight walk in another wild outing, José Ramírez followed with a game-ending sacrifice fly and the Cleveland Indians rallied for two runs in the seventh inning without a hit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Sunday and gain a doubleheader split. Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered in the fourth inning off Aaron Civale to lift Toronto to a 4-1 win the opener, and Blue Jays led 4-0 in the sixth inning of the nightcap of the twin-bill of seven-inning games under pandemic rules. Cleveland's rally began when third baseman Santiago Espinal booted leadoff hitter Yu Chang’s grounder for an error. René Rivera hit an RBI double off Matz and scored on Rosario's single off the pitcher's glove as Cleveland cut its deficit to 4-2. Toronto brought in Chatwood, who last Sunday walked two batters in the ninth against Tampa Bay, and Travis Bergen followed with three straight bases-loaded walks in the Blue Jays' 6-4 loss. This time, Chatwood (0-2) allowed Jose Ramírez's RBI single and Harold Ramírez's run-scoring double, then walked Eddie Rosario before pinch-hitter Jake Bauers lined out. Marcus Semien’s RBI single off Emanuel Clase (3-2) gave Toronto broke a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh, but Chatwood walked Chang on five pitches with one out in the bottom half, pinch-hitter Bradley Zimmer on four and César Hernández on five, then walked Rosario on a 3-1 count. “For us to be good. Chatwood needs to do the job,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “He needs to be the reliever that he has been. So you’ve got to give him the chance to regroup and do the job, get a double play ball or something. He just couldn’t do it. That’s two straight bad outings but we need him. That’s a fact. He was our best reliever for the first two months and he just needs to get it back.” Anthony Castro relieved after Chatwood threw 25 of 32 pitches for balls, and José Ramírez followed with a fly to right fielder Randall Grichuk as Zimmer slid home with the winning run and Toronto was prevented from a three-game sweep. Indians bench coach DeMarlo Hale, filling in for manager Terry Francona knew patience was important for his hitters as Chatwood lost the strike zone. “The players realized there was a little struggle throwing strikes, so they shrunk their strike zone,” Hale said. "That’s part of growing and understanding the game.” Ramirez tried to keep his approach simple when he went to the plate with a chance to win the game. “I’m looking to put the ball in play,” he said. “We were lucky something good happened.” Matz allowed four runs — two earned — and four hits in five innings. Sam Hentges gave up four runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings. In the opener, Ross Stripling (1-3) held Cleveland to one run and two hits in five innings, winning for the first time since he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last Aug. 31. Rafael Dolis and Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., finished a four-hitter, with Romano getting his third save. The teams played through rain and wind gusts of 45 mph Friday night before the game was called in the bottom of the seventh with Toronto winning 11-2. The Indians postponed Saturday’s game due to high winds. Both teams are in a stretch of playing five straight seven-inning games — Toronto had a makeup doubleheader Thursday at the New York Yankees, and the Indians host the Chicago White Sox in a makeup twin-bill on Monday. Civale (7-2) allowed four runs and 10 hits in six-plus innings. Francona attended his youngest daughter Jamie’s wedding in Newport, Rhode Island and will return Monday. NEW HOME The Blue Jays start their second year of home game at their Triple-A affiliate's home in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday night against Miami. Montoyo planned to visit Sahlen Field on Sunday night, and players will check out the ballpark Monday. Forced from home by Canadian government coronavirus restrictions, the Blue Jays were 17-9 in Buffalo last season and were 10-11 this season at their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida. Toronto also hopes to be playing finally having a home crowd advantage, which wasn’t the case in Florida. “Those last four games against the Rays at home in Dunedin, they were all cheering for the Rays, technically in our home stadium,” Stripling said. “To have fans in the stands that are cheering for us and want us to win, that will be a big difference.” TRAINER’S ROOM Blue Jays: RHP Carl Edwards was added to the roster as the 27th man for the doubleheader. RHP Ty Tice was designated for assignment. Indians: INF Ernie Clement was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to be the 27th man. UP NEXT Blue Jays: LHP Robbie Ray (2-2) will start Tuesday. Indians: RHP Tristan McKenzie (1-3) will pitch the first game of Monday’s doubleheader. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Herrick, The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jared Walsh’s 12th homer sparked a four-run second inning, four relievers combined for six scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Sunday. David Fletcher doubled twice and had two RBIs. Taylor Ward added two hits to help the Angels win their second straight for a split of the four-game series with their division-leading rivals. Matt Olson and Sean Murphy drove in runs for the A’s. Oakland ended its streak of two games without an extra-base hit but failed to capitalize on Angels starter José Quintana’s early command issues. José Suarez (2-0) pitched three hitless innings of relief to win. Steve Cishek retired three batters and Mike Mayers set down two. Raisel Iglesias recorded the four outs for his ninth save. Walsh homered off Cole Irvin (3-7). Kurt Suzuki and Ward followed with consecutive singles and after Kean Wong’s sacrifice, both scored on Fletcher’s double down the left-field line. Phil Gosselin singled to make it 4-0. Irvin allowed four runs and six hits in six innings with three strikeouts. The lefty is winless since May 4. The A’s scored twice in the third when Quintana walked three straight after Fletcher’s throwing error from shortstop on Mark Canha’s leadoff grounder. Murphy had a sacrifice fly. Quintana, whose last victory came Sept. 5, 2019, while with the Cubs, had five strikeouts and four walks in three innings. He allowed two hits and a pair of unearned runs. LAGARES BREAKS COLISEUM GLASS Angels cleanup hitter Juan Lagares hit a foul ball in the fifth inning that shattered a window at the Shibe Park Tavern in the second deck of the Coliseum. Pieces of glass fell onto several rows of seats and fans were relocated. Glass continued to fall down before workers knocked the remaining pieces out. An A’s spokesman said no fans were injured. When Oakland’s Stephen Piscotty hit a foul ball near the same section, fans began chanting, “Break that glass, break that glass.” The Coliseum is the third-oldest ballpark in the American League. The A’s were recently given permission by MLB to look at alternative cities for possible relocation. TRAINER’S ROOM Angels: OF Justin Upton was given the day off. Athletics: LHP Jesús Luzardo was activated from the injured list and will initially work out of the bullpen. He pitched a hitless inning. Luzardo went on the IL with a fractured left pinkie on May 2, an injury sustained while playing a video game. “He’s up for anything and we’ll see how it plays out,” manager Bob Melvin said. … OF Ramón Laureano missed a third consecutive game with a right groin strain but the A’s are hoping to avoid placing the center fielder on the IL. … RHP J.B. Wendelken (strained left oblique) has progressed to playing catch from 120 feet. … RHP Jordan Weems was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. UP NEXT Angels: RHP Dylan Bundy (0-5, 6.50 ERA) faces San Francisco on Monday and is attempting to end his career-high nine-start losing streak. Bundy last pitched at Oracle Park in 2016 while with the Baltimore Orioles. Athletics: RHP James Kaprielian (2-0, 1.53) pitches the opener of a three-game series in Seattle on Monday. Kaprielian has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his previous three starts. __ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a tying 457-foot home run in the third inning and go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks stop a 13-game losing streak with a 9-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Arizona, which overcame a 2-0 deficit, is just 19-35 and had been on the National League's longest losing streak since the Diamondbacks' 14-game skid in 2004. Matt Peacock (2-1) got his first big league win as a starting pitcher, throwing 78 pitches in his third career start. He gave up two runs and six hits in six innings, struck out six and walked none. Josh Reddick had three hits and an RBI for Arizona, which took advantage of three errors to score two unearned runs. Dylan Carlson hits two hits and a homer and Andrew Knizner had two hits and an RBI for the Cardinals, who had won four in a row. Kwang Hyun Kim allowed four runs and a career-high nine hits in five innings. Carlson's first-inning homer and Knizner's RBI double in the second build a 2-0 lead, and Tim Locastro's RBI single in the second and Marte's third homer this season tied the score. Marte's single after he fouled off five pitches in a nine-pitch at-bat put Arizona ahead 4-2. Shortstop Edmundo Sosa's second error of the game, when dropped the ball while trying to take it out of his glove on Locastro's leadoff grounder, led to to a five-run sixth. The sloppy sixth inning included Carson Kelly's four-pitch, bases-loaded walk from Tyler Webb — the Cardinals' 14th bases-loaded walk this season — that followed an intentional walk to Marte, Eduardo Escobar had an RBI single off Webb, Christian Walker and Reddick hit run-scoring singles against Jake Woodford and Nick Ahmed' had an RBI grounder that third baseman José Rondón threw past first for an the Cardinals' third error. DAY OF REST St. Louis regulars Nolan Arenado, Yadier Molina and Tommy Edman — three of the top five hitters in the order — were given the day off as the Cardinals played their 10th straight game in a stretch of 17 in a row. “It makes sense to give them a day off their feet,” St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. No. 5 hitter Molina was 6 for 15 with four RBIs in the first three games of the series, cleanup hitter Arenado was 3 for 13 with a homer and three RBIs and leadoff man Edman was 4 for 12 and reached base seven times. Edman flied out as a pinch hitter Sunday. LOOKING AHEAD LHP Caleb Smith will start to start Tuesday against the New York Mets, his first start since the third game of the season April 3. Arizona has used 11 starters this season, tied for the second-most in the majors. TRAINER’S ROOM Cardinals: LHP Andrew Miller (right toe blister) is to make a fourth rehab appearance at Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday before rejoining the Cardinals when they return to St. Louis on Thursday. ... RHP Kody Whitley (back) was placed on the injured list Sunday. RHP Seth Elledge will be recalled and will join the team in Los Angeles on Monday. Diamondbacks: INF Asdrúbal Cabrera (hamstring) played catch. UP NEXT St. Louis RHP Jack Flaherty (8-1, 2.54 ERA) is to oppose Dodgers RHP Trevor Bauer (5-3, 2.07) in a matchup of aces Monday in the opener of a three-game series in Los Angeles. Flaherty leads the majors in victories and Bauer is tied for the second in the majors with nine quality starts. Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (2-5, 4.84) is to face New York Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.80) in the opener of a three-game series at Chase Field. DeGrom will make his second start since returning from the injured list after recovering from tightness in his right side. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jack Magruder, The Associated Press