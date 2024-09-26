Giants vs. D-backs Highlights
Zac Gallen and the D-backs defeat Heliot Ramos and the Giants, 8-2
In today's edition: Texas leapfrogs Georgia, NFL Sunday by the numbers, USA tops Europe at Solheim Cup, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Tom Brady underscored its importance on Sunday's broadcast. Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh were animated about it last week. So what is it? Something that changes the whole dynamic of a football game.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The duo dives into a certain type of WR that is thriving and beating the 2-high shell modern defenses that are giving fits to most offenses (and Mel Kiper Jr.). Harmon looks into how the Buffalo Bills are using WR Khalil Shakir and the two identify other 'power slot YAC bros' that can find success against cover 2 defenses.
A look at how the Sun pulled away in Game 2 on Wednesday night.
Caitlin Clark's rookie campaign in the WNBA is now over.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen dives into some key data points to know as we head into Week 4.
Despite an up-and-down season, the defending champion Aces like where they are at as they prepare to face New York.
Week 3 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 4. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 4 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
Lamb acknowledged of Sunday's loss to the Ravens: "I kinda let the game get to my head a little bit."
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 4 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 4 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 4 quarterback rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 4 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 4 tight end rankings.
Within all 30 teams is a hierarchy. Here's a look at each franchise's second go-to player.
Morris addressed the decision not to call for a quarterback sneak on third and fourth down with one yard to gain on their potential game-winning drive.
Hamlin made the milestone play on the same "Monday Night Football" broadcast that witnessed his on-field cardiac arrest in 2023.
Carter's number 15 will be retired by both the Raptors and the Nets this upcoming season.
An ugly start to the game for the New York Giants, who are trying hard to get right against Cleveland.
Devin Singletary gave himself up at the 1-yard line late on Sunday afternoon instead of scoring an easy touchdown.