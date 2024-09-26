Giants vs. D-backs Highlights

Yahoo Sports

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The duo dives into a certain type of WR that is thriving and beating the 2-high shell modern defenses that are giving fits to most offenses (and Mel Kiper Jr.). Harmon looks into how the Buffalo Bills are using WR Khalil Shakir and the two identify other 'power slot YAC bros' that can find success against cover 2 defenses.