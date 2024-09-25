Giants vs. D-backs Highlights
Heliot Ramos and the Giants defeat Corbin Carroll and the D-backs 11-0
In today's edition: Texas leapfrogs Georgia, NFL Sunday by the numbers, USA tops Europe at Solheim Cup, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and takeaways from Week 3 of NFL action.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 4 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
As of Tuesday, the situation remained one of "varied uncertainty" as a 1-2 Miami team prepares for Week 4 with a hobbled quarterback room.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jackson Merrill are primed to make a name for themselves in October.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 4 half-PPR flex rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 4 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 4 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
For DeBoer, facing Georgia comes with additional pressure — the presence of Kirby Smart, who's won two national titles at Georgia using his version of the Saban plan.
Monday was a microcosm of two teams — and two careers — going in opposite directions.
Morris addressed the decision not to call for a quarterback sneak on third and fourth down with one yard to gain on their potential game-winning drive.
Rounding up Week 3 NFL news, injury updates and more.
Devin Singletary gave himself up at the 1-yard line late on Sunday afternoon instead of scoring an easy touchdown.
The 1962 Mets and the 2024 White Sox are the only teams that lost 120 games.
The Falcons had chances to knock off the Chiefs and couldn't do it.
The Giants beat the Browns 21-15 in large part thanks to rookie Malik Nabers' performance.
The top survivor pool pick has now been eliminated for the third straight week.
Clark started 0-for-7 from 3 and didn't hit her first from distance until halfway through the third quarter.
The Vikings are 3-0, and coaching is leading the way.
Houston and Minnesota are both looking to move to 3-0 on the season