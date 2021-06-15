Giants vs. D-backs Highlights

The Canadian Press

LAS VEGAS — The uphill climb facing the Montreal Canadiens just got a little steeper. The only Canadian team with a shot at the Stanley Cup gave up a 4-1 loss Monday in their first of a best-of-seven semifinal battle against the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights. It was Montreal's first game outside of Canada in 2021, and it came before a boisterous crowd of 17,884 — a far cry from what COVID-19 restrictions have allowed north of the border all season. It was also against an imposing and powerful