Giants vs. D-backs Highlights
Ketel Marte collected four hits and Corbin Carroll tallied two RBIs to lead the D-backs to an 8-4 win over the Giants
After getting swept by the Rangers last week, the schedule seemed to be working against the Blue Jays. That's no longer the case.
The Blue Jays rookie has slowed down in recent days after starting his MLB career on an unprecedented heater.
Baseball's pennant race is heating up as the top MLB teams push for the playoffs. Keep up with standings, clinching scenarios here.
Parsons was on his show “The Edge with Micah Parsons” and discussed his admiration for Colorado and Deion Sanders and his disgust at the late-hit Travis Hunter suffered.
DENVER (AP) — Jerry Rosburg isn't walking through that door to save the Denver Broncos' head coach from himself like he did a year ago. When the Broncos jumped out to a 21-3 lead against Washington on Sunday, it seemed the safest of bets that coach Sean Payton would improve to 73-0, including playoffs, when his teams held a lead of 18 points or more. Russell Wilson's teams in Seattle had never blown that big of a lead. Denver's defense had sacked Sam Howell three times, rookie speedsters Marvin
Embattled head coach Mike Babcock's phone-related stunts extended beyond just his team's players, apparently.
The top four remain unchanged, but our latest NFL power rankings feature some movement up high, including the Saints and Steelers rising.
NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer celebrated his 34th birthday with his 57th career leadoff homer, Bo Bichette and Alejandro Kirk hit two-run homers and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 7-1 on Tuesday night. Toronto began the night one game ahead of Seattle and Texas for the second American League wild card. The Yankees entered six games back for the last AL wild card, needing to overcome Seattle and Texas. Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) was pulled as a precaution one batter into the sixth be
The World Cup winner was not included on the new roster, but 20 players who signed a letter refusing to play were
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas manager Bruce Bochy felt the Rangers had everything set up nicely to go to Will Smith with a one-run lead in the eighth inning. Things went sideways in a hurry, especially after Smith promptly walked Boston’s No. 8 hitter and gave up a double to the ninth-place batter who didn’t have a hit in his previous 17 at-bats. Rob Refsnyder had a two-run single right after hot-hitting Rafael Devers was intentionally walked with one out, and Adam Duvall followed with a sacrifi
After winning every race in 2023, Red Bull were understandably favourites heading into the Singapore Grand Prix but their incredible run came to an abrupt end. Neither car made it into the top 10 in qualifying and Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez both finished off the podium as Carlos Sainz took the win for Ferrari.
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
The Tampa Bay Rays are set to announce their plans to build a new stadium to replace the 33-year-old Tropicana Field. Here are the details.
The Cowboys have steamrolled the Giants and Jets to open 2-0, but there's been one significant hiccup that could be a major issue later on.
On a historic draft day for the PWHL, Montreal came away with some of the biggest names available to supplement an already excellent core.
The best F1 race of the season, and an excellent showcase for one of the best all-round sports packages on telly at the moment, Sky’s coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix had a bit of everything and was the stand-out sporting TV event of the weekend.
Brady quickly shot down the suggestion that he may unretire for the second time
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Anthony Richardson already has made two promising NFL starts. Indianapolis Colts fans are still waiting to see the new franchise quarterback finish a game. The 21-year-old former Florida star, who seems built to last at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, starts Week 3 in the concussion protocol after leaving in the first half of Sunday's 31-20 victory at Houston. “We’re going to work through those things and we’ll talk through those tonight. I don’t have a definitive answer for you
A Spanish court has dismissed a lawsuit by disgraced ex-soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales against coach Javier Clemente who had called Rubiales a "dangerous and ambitious guy" seeking "to get rich", qualifying his comments as free speech. In its ruling seen by Reuters on Monday and dated Sept. 1 - amid an unrelated scandal over Rubiales' behaviour at the Women's World Cup last month - the Madrid court said that "we are dealing with a pure exercise of the right to freely express an opinion about a person who, moreover, is a public figure". Rubiales declined to comment, and Clemente, who was Spain national men's team coach during the 1990s, was not available for comment.
The former Yankees pitcher weighs in on the Los Angeles Angels star's season-ending injury