Giants vs. Cardinals Highlights
Sonny Gray and the Cardinals defeat Patrick Bailey and the Giants, 5-3
Sonny Gray and the Cardinals defeat Patrick Bailey and the Giants, 5-3
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Stanton's 18 home runs are tied for second on the Yankees' roster with Juan Soto.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
It was bound to happen once MLB instituted the pitch clock.
Breanna Stewart scored 33 points as the New York Liberty improved their record to a franchise-best 14–3.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
The Astros' recent luck with starting pitchers is so bad that even guys called up from the minors are getting hurt.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the events surrounding the Rickwood Field game between the Giants and Cardinals, as well as sit down with potential first-round draft pick Brody Brecht from the MLB Combine and give this week’s edition of The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
McDavid has one more game to force one more game, and perhaps fulfill a legacy everyone saw coming.
The Oilers are hoping to become the second team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after trailing 3-0 in the Cup Final.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson agreed to a four-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, which could give him a shot at franchise history.
The Buffs have seven games against teams that made bowl games in 2023 along with visits to Nebraska and Colorado State.
The Say Hey Kid's legacy was visible as his death was announced.
In today's edition: Copa América kicks off, Connor McDavid is incredible, All-SEC Final, MLB at historic Rickwood Field, and more.
One of the legends of baseball has died.
Team USA's Andries Gous batted 80 runs but could not catch up to South Africa in the team's first game of the Super 8 knockout round.
Major League Baseball will pay tribute to the Negro Leagues this week at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. and analyst Harold Reynolds highlight MLB Network's coverage.
Pascal Siakam is staying in Indiana.