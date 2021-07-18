Giants vs. Cardinals Highlights
Paul Goldschmidt powers the Cardinals to a 3-1 win
The Nationals confirmed that there had been a shooting outside the stadium's third base gate.
According to multiple reports, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has agreed to waive his no-movement clause ahead of the NHL's expansion draft.
McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.
Things got heated at Yankee Stadium.
Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.
Should this have counted?
The Vancouver Canucks have added to their forward pool, acquiring forward Jason Dickinson from the Dallas Stars.
Louis Oosthuizen and Collin Morikawa will each be seeking their second major when the Open Championship concludes Sunday.
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says 15,000 fans will be allowed in the stands when the team returns to Toronto later this month.
Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.
No one had ever landed a 1080 in competition.
New York sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Lightning for Goodrow, one of the key additions who helped Tampa Bay win the Cup each of the past two seasons.
Dolores Claman, the woman behind the catchy tune that used to introduce CBC's "Hockey Night in Canada" broadcasts, has died at 94.
The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the Arizona Coyotes in a trade just before the NHL roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft.
The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.
LeBron James can help a poorly-reviewed movie bring in boatloads of cash on opening weekend.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night was suspended due to rain with no outs in the top of the 10th inning. The game will resume at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, followed by the regularly scheduled series finale. The Phillies appeared headed to their ninth win in 13 games before the Marlins tied it with a pair of runs in the ninth off Ranger Suárez, who blew his first save in his fourth chance since being elevated to the closer role. Starling M
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urias each had two RBIs, and the Baltimore Orioles ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Saturday night. The Orioles got six consecutive hits in a five-run third inning as they chased starter Brady Singer and opened a 7-0 lead. It was only Baltimore’s second win in July. Singer (3-7) gave up seven earned runs, the most in a start in his career. He lasted two-plus innings, allowing eight hits and one walk. His o
WASHINGTON (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was suspended in the sixth inning Saturday night after police said there was a shooting outside Nationals Park. Two people were shot, according to a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department. Based on preliminary information, investigators believe that one of the victims was an employee at the stadium. Washington police later tweeted that “two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals
CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito pitched a three-hitter, José Abreu launched a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 10-1 on Saturday night. Tim Anderson, Zack Collins and rookies Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger also went deep as the White Sox broke out against the Astros after dropping the first five games in the season series by a combined 34-9 score. Anderson had three hits in the matchup of AL division leaders, and Burger's seventh-inning solo shot was his first career homer.