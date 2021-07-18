Giants vs. Cardinals Highlights

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night was suspended due to rain with no outs in the top of the 10th inning. The game will resume at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, followed by the regularly scheduled series finale. The Phillies appeared headed to their ninth win in 13 games before the Marlins tied it with a pair of runs in the ninth off Ranger Suárez, who blew his first save in his fourth chance since being elevated to the closer role. Starling M