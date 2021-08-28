Giants vs. Braves Highlights

The Canadian Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — With his future in Buffalo uncertain, Sabres captain Jack Eichel is changing agents while in the midst of a long-standing dispute with the team over how to treat a neck injury, four people with direct knowledge of the player’s decision told The Associated Press on Friday. The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the paperwork for Eichel to switch agents is in the process of being submitted to the NHL Players’ Association. Sportsnet.ca first reported t