Giants vs. Athletics Highlights

Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
The White Sox are 38.5 games back from the last AL wild-card spot.
Daniel Jones' preseason got off to a troubling start.
Dricus du Plessis has now defeated three former middleweight champs in a row.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit the 300th home run of his career Wednesday. He ranks seventh all time in Yankees history.
We're almost to the end of the 2024 offseason! With Week 0 just over a week away, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde take a peek at the slate of games next Saturday. On today's show, they also pitch the biggest headlines of the 2024 season they're most excited to see. From conference realignment to the expanded playoff, they dive into how this season will be the most momentous ever.
Dillon gets to keep the win but not the playoff spot that came with it.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.
The Longhorns only have three scholarship running backs remaining.
There will be a new generation of veterans, a new generation of alphas to challenge them and a new generation of fresh blood behind them.
"At the halfway mark, I knew that it was going to be incredibly painful."
In today's edition: Tallying up all the medals, Diana Taurasi makes history, the venues that should host LA 2028, and more.
A bad night for the Yankees got worse with an injury to Chisholm, who has been on a tear since joining New York before the trade deadline.
Merrill has five game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the eighth inning or later this season. On Monday, he delivered his heroics on the field with two outs in the ninth.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended two games for directing an anti-gay slur at a fan in the stands. The incident was picked up by mics during the NESN broadcast.
Who will be the Group of Five's representative in the first 12-team playoff?
Team USA was perfect in the shootout, pushing longtime rival Hungary off the medal stand.
Duran and the Red Sox apologized in a joint statement issued by the team.