Giant Waterspout Comes Ashore in Salerno, Italy, Uprooting Trees and Damaging Buildings

A giant waterspout came ashore in the Italian city of Salerno on Friday, September 25, uprooting trees and causing minor damage to vehicles and buildings, according to local authorities.

A Facebook post on Mayor Vincenzo Napoli’s page said that nobody was injured, and that the Torrione district was the most affected by the twister.

According to Il Fatto Quotidiano, there was widespread damage to cars, buildings, and street furniture, and the window of a bus was shattered as a result of debris from the storm.

This video shows the waterspout approaching Salerno from the sea. Credit: @adrianodefalco.hiking.guide via Storyful