Giant tree falls on Palm Beach Gardens man's home during tornado

CBC

A proposed Dieppe bylaw would give the city more say over the future of its trees. The bylaw, presented at a public meeting at city hall on Thursday, would require anyone cutting down a tree larger than 10 cm in diameter to get a permit to do so. Every permit would be accompanied by a study on the impact of cutting down the trees and what kind of compensation would be needed for its loss. "We're making sure that there's a good reason for cutting the trees and there's proper compensation then onc