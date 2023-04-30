Giant tree falls on Palm Beach Gardens man's home during tornado
A Palm Beach Gardens man tells WPTV's Chris Gilmore he and his dog took cover during the tornado that sent a giant tree toppling onto his home.
China's Red Rail is said to be the world's first suspended maglev, or magnetic levitation, train, allowing it to float through the air untethered.
Simon Nellist, 35, an experienced diving instructor, was killed by a 'big' great white shark while swimming off Sydney, Australia, in February 2022.
The species “evolved during the Jurassic era and survived where the dinosaurs didn’t,” officials said.
“How much taxes and how much money did the people back in the ice age spend to warm up the Earth?” Greene asked a cheering crowd.
A rapidly developing system that will reach peak intensity near the Ontario-Quebec border early Monday morning has the potential to break low-pressure records for many areas
A major environmental group is calling on the federal government to block Ontario's controversial Highway 413, saying the proposed 52-kilometre motorway would be costly to taxpayers and damaging to the environment. The David Suzuki Foundation is asking the federal minister of environment, Steven Guilbeault, to intervene and stop the project through a petition that's racked up more than 50,000 signatures. Gideon Forman, a climate change policy analyst with the foundation, says the highway — which
Ireland's waters are a major destination for dozens of species of whales and dolphins.
The last known female Giant Yangtze Softshell Turtle died in Vietnam this past week.
Experts say the boost won't solve or even significantly delay the West's water crisis that has drained Lake Powell and Lake Mead.
Warmer oceans have negative impacts on marine life and coastal ecosystems and drive extreme weather patterns, more ice melt and rising sea levels.
A rescued black bear cub enjoyed playtime with carers at a wildlife center in Waynesboro, Virginia, video released on Friday, April 28, shows.Footage posted by Virginia Wildlife Center shows the cub exploring its enclosure with a wildlife official. According to the Facebook post, the baby bear was the “first cub of the year” to enter the facility for its annual rehabilitation program.On April 12, the wildlife center said the 2022 cohort of bears were set free following a year of rehabilitative care by a team of wildlife veterinarians and permitted wildlife staff.The young bears of 2023 will be cared for by the wildlife center until Spring 2024, the center’s website said. Credit: Virginia Wildlife Center via Storyful
A dreary stretch of weather in Ontario will boil over on Sunday and Monday as gusty winds, rumbles of thunder, and shattered weather records are in the forecast
YELLOWKNIFE — Researchers say they have mapped the world's largest known cumulative logjam in the Canadian Arctic and it holds millions of tonnes of carbon, representing an important but understudied part of the carbon cycle. A study published in Geophysical Research Letters earlier this month describes how the scientists mapped almost 415,000 individual deposits of wood in the Mackenzie River Delta in the Northwest Territories, with the pileup stretching nearly 52 square kilometres. The authors
Time to say goodbye. Seven lions, a bear, a camel and even a porcupine left Puerto Rico's lone zoo Friday to head to a new home in Colorado. A U.S.-based animal rescue group started transferring the animals under a plan to find better places for the animals than the zoo, where various species have died.
Matt has more on how much rain to expect.
The animal was born to Ash, who herself was the first koala born after the devastating Black Summer bushfires of 2019 and 2020
A proposed Dieppe bylaw would give the city more say over the future of its trees. The bylaw, presented at a public meeting at city hall on Thursday, would require anyone cutting down a tree larger than 10 cm in diameter to get a permit to do so. Every permit would be accompanied by a study on the impact of cutting down the trees and what kind of compensation would be needed for its loss. "We're making sure that there's a good reason for cutting the trees and there's proper compensation then onc
The case of seven youth who took the Ontario government to court over its failure to address the impacts of our warming planet, which they argued was a violation of their Charter rights, has been dismissed by the Superior Court of Justice. But a key point in the judge’s decision leaves the door open for future cases that could have a different outcome. The case was dismissed on the grounds the PCs' altering of climate legislation in 2018, weakening the province’s emission reduction targets, did
“We love a wildlife rescue story for a feel-good Friday.”
Videos submitted to WPTV show the dramatic moments that a tornado touches down, causing damage in Palm Beach Gardens. Other viewer video shows a hail storm in North Palm Beach.