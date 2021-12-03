Giant Santa balloon kicks off Christmas season in Taiwan

The main attraction this year at 'Christmas Land' was a 8-meter-high Lego-themed balloon Santa, carrying 'a bag fully packed with happiness and peace,' according to New Taipei City governments, next to an even higher Christmas tree.

Visitors gathered near the giant Santa, some posing for photographs, as Christmas lights sparkled around them.

Couple Chang You-jen and Yvonne Chen said they visit the installation every year.

"The first time we went on a date was here, so we come here every year," Chang You-jen said. "You could say it's a way to deepen our relationship."