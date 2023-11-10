Giant panda family arrives in China from US

STORY: Mei Xiang, 25, and Tian Tian, 26, arrived at the Washington National Zoo in 2000 as long-serving goodwill ambassadors to the U.S. capital.

Their first three cubs, born between 2005 and 2015, have already been sent back to China.

Xiao Qi Ji (Little Miracle in English) was born three years ago, making his mother the oldest giant panda ever to give birth in the United States.

The departure of Washington's three bears follows the return of pandas from Memphis and San Diego zoos, leaving only four giant pandas in the U.S.

Those animals, residents of Georgia's Zoo Atlanta, are scheduled to return in 2024.