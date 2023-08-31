A giant panda cub is born in Russia for the first time

STORY: This case is a unique one because Ru Yi and Ding Ding are young: they are seven and six years old. Typically, the first cub is born when the parents reach the age of eight to ten years old.

Getting offspring of pandas is very difficult. The birth of cubs is both a great success and the result of a long work of specialists.

Ru Yi and Ding Ding arrived in Moscow in 2019 to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. The Moscow Zoo was actively preparing for their arrival: employees were being trained for several months in Chinese panda kennel. Such activities were conducted in order to learn how to take care of pandas.

This spring Ru Yi and Ding Ding became a couple. An expert on breeding giant pandas from China arrived to control and monitor the process.