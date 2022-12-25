Giant Icicles Form in Automatic Carwash in Central Texas

Giant icicles were spotted inside an automatic carwash in Lakeway, Texas, on Saturday, December 24, after a hard freeze warning was issued across the state’s south central region.

Photographer Matthew Guthrie shared this video to Instagram, and said he was “hunting for icicles” in the cold weather when he spotted the carwash with the “best ones”.

The National Weather Service said the hard freeze warning was in place in the region until December 25. Credit: Matthew Guthrie via Storyful