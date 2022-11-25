Giant bugs star in Paris light show

STORY: France's National Museum of Natural History took advantage of the shorter days, illuminating organisms that are usually tiny into giant replicas, to highlight how essential they are to our ecosystem.

"We would be nothing without this biodiversity on the minuscule level, and the whole system of life on earth is based on this microscopic biodiversity, which we often ignore, that we neglect, and which is nevertheless totally essential to us," said museum president, Bruno David.

Designed in conjunction with scientists from the Museum of Natural History, the sculptures are original creations lit with low-consumption LED bulbs.

They also added that to save energy, they are switching off illuminations an hour early, from 10:30pm to 9:30pm.