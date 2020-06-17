Giant Black Lives Matter Mural Painted Across Brooklyn Roadway

A stretch of Brooklyn’s Fulton Street where a massive Black Lives Matter mural was painted will be turned into a pedestrian plaza for the rest of the summer, according to local officials.

This drone footage shows the mural painted between Marcy and Brooklyn Avenues on June 14. Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday, June 15, that a ban on cars from that section of Fulton Street would last for the duration of the summer.

A similar mural had previously been painted in Washington DC, several blocks from the White House.

The Brooklyn version was painted outside the Billie Holiday Theatre in Restoration Plaza, and reportedly measured 375 feet in length. Credit: @mingomatic via Storyful