Giant balloons come alive before Thanksgiving Parade

STORY: Altogether 25 balloons and 31 floats will take to the streets to the tunes of stars like Cher.

Children were excited to point out their favourite balloons of beloved cartoon characters. One spectator, Eva Sanga, said it was "amazing" to see how long it takes for them to be inflated.

The parade kicks off at West 77th Street & Central Park West at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday (November 23) and ends outside Macy's Herald Square on 34th Street at noon.