Giant Alligator With Missing Foot Determined to Cross Busy Florida Street

A determined alligator did not let anything get in its way as it crossed a busy road in Venice, Florida, on April 7.

Daniel Kaufman was in his truck when he filmed a video that shows the reptile, with one front foot missing, scrambling across a busy road. “Look at this beast,” Kaufman says as the slow-moving gator halts oncoming traffic.

“Holy cow. He’s going under my truck, it’s official,” Kaufman says as the gator crawls under the vehicle. Kaufman told Storyful the alligator shook the box truck.

The video goes on to show the gator emerging again from the other side of Kaufman’s truck before continuing its journey. Credit: Daniel Kaufman via Storyful